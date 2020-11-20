e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Books / HT Picks; New Reads

HT Picks; New Reads

This week’s list of interesting reads includes an outline of the Persian scholar Al Biruni’s life, a look at the cultural issues that divide the world today, and a volume on the magnificent forts of Rajasthan

books Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 18:25 IST
HT Team
HT Team
Hindustan Times
This week’s good reads include a book on a historically famous scholar-scientist, one on fantastic forts, and another on contemporary culture.
This week’s good reads include a book on a historically famous scholar-scientist, one on fantastic forts, and another on contemporary culture.(HT Team)
         

PORTRAIT OF A POLYMATH

175pp, Rs 450; OUP
175pp, Rs 450; OUP

Al Biruni was a Persian scholar, astronomer, mathematician, ethnographist, anthropologist, historian, and geographer. In his book, George Malagaris, research fellow and dean of scholars at the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies outlines the course of Biruni’s life, and clarifies key questions about his associations, travels, and patrons. Following an overview of Biruni’s chief interests, the book details his major works to illustrate the breadth of his output and his intellectual approach, especially his attention to language, and commitment to objective truth. It elucidates his friendships and rivalries, notably with Avicenna and shows how varied paths of transmission affected his legacy and its reception in global scientific and literary traditions. A timeline, list of key works, and detailed bibliographic essay guides readers into further study of Biruni and his thought.*

ON THE NEW CULTURE WARS

Rs 499; Bloomsbury
Rs 499; Bloomsbury

In The Madness of Crowds, Douglas Murray examines the twenty-first century’s most divisive issues: sexuality, gender, technology and race. He reveals the new culture wars playing out in workplaces, universities, schools and homes in the names of social justice, identity politics and intersectionality.
Murray believes we are living through a postmodern era in which the grand narratives of religion and political ideology have collapsed. In their place have emerged a crusading desire to right perceived wrongs and a weaponization of identity, both accelerated by new forms of social and news media. Narrow sets of interests now dominate the agenda as society becomes more tribal.
Fiercely provocative, this book seeks to inject sense into the discussion around this generation’s most complicated issues and makes a call for free speech, shared common values and sanity in an age of mass hysteria.*


MAGNIFICENCE IN THE DESERT

166pp, Rs 995; Rupa
166pp, Rs 995; Rupa

Rajasthan has the world’s richest lineage of forts. Ramparts and bastions, baradaris and baoris, chhajas and chhatris remain swathed in the light of a past that continues to hold the present. The forts of Rajasthan span a thousand years and more, with folklore and legend going back even further. The region lay on the path of invaders from the north west and the routes from Delhi and Agra to the Deccan, Sindh and Gujarat also went through the region. This induced fighting readiness. The book’s narrative captures this heritage. Easy to read, The Forts of Rajasthan emerged from the history trails that took the authors to the forts, enabling a blend of pen and camera for a well rounded portrayal. Second in a series after The Forts of Bundelkhand, this volume flags the space for amateur history enthusiasts to invigorate and undrestand how the past influences the present. *

*All copy from book flap

top news
‘Best deshbhakti’: Kejriwal urges AAP workers to distribute free masks
‘Best deshbhakti’: Kejriwal urges AAP workers to distribute free masks
Jaish’s ‘nefarious plot’ thwarted, PM Modi thanks security forces
Jaish’s ‘nefarious plot’ thwarted, PM Modi thanks security forces
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
Most Covid-19 deaths occur 10 days after hospitalisation: Delhi health minister
Most Covid-19 deaths occur 10 days after hospitalisation: Delhi health minister
Delhi health minister ropes in Superman, Batman to fight Covid-19
Delhi health minister ropes in Superman, Batman to fight Covid-19
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s MiG-29Ks, US Navy’s F-18s carry out simulated attacks
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s MiG-29Ks, US Navy’s F-18s carry out simulated attacks
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Latest Books News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In