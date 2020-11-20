HT Picks; New Reads

books

PORTRAIT OF A POLYMATH



175pp, Rs 450; OUP

Al Biruni was a Persian scholar, astronomer, mathematician, ethnographist, anthropologist, historian, and geographer. In his book, George Malagaris, research fellow and dean of scholars at the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies outlines the course of Biruni’s life, and clarifies key questions about his associations, travels, and patrons. Following an overview of Biruni’s chief interests, the book details his major works to illustrate the breadth of his output and his intellectual approach, especially his attention to language, and commitment to objective truth. It elucidates his friendships and rivalries, notably with Avicenna and shows how varied paths of transmission affected his legacy and its reception in global scientific and literary traditions. A timeline, list of key works, and detailed bibliographic essay guides readers into further study of Biruni and his thought.*

ON THE NEW CULTURE WARS



Rs 499; Bloomsbury

In The Madness of Crowds, Douglas Murray examines the twenty-first century’s most divisive issues: sexuality, gender, technology and race. He reveals the new culture wars playing out in workplaces, universities, schools and homes in the names of social justice, identity politics and intersectionality.

Murray believes we are living through a postmodern era in which the grand narratives of religion and political ideology have collapsed. In their place have emerged a crusading desire to right perceived wrongs and a weaponization of identity, both accelerated by new forms of social and news media. Narrow sets of interests now dominate the agenda as society becomes more tribal.

Fiercely provocative, this book seeks to inject sense into the discussion around this generation’s most complicated issues and makes a call for free speech, shared common values and sanity in an age of mass hysteria.*



MAGNIFICENCE IN THE DESERT



166pp, Rs 995; Rupa

Rajasthan has the world’s richest lineage of forts. Ramparts and bastions, baradaris and baoris, chhajas and chhatris remain swathed in the light of a past that continues to hold the present. The forts of Rajasthan span a thousand years and more, with folklore and legend going back even further. The region lay on the path of invaders from the north west and the routes from Delhi and Agra to the Deccan, Sindh and Gujarat also went through the region. This induced fighting readiness. The book’s narrative captures this heritage. Easy to read, The Forts of Rajasthan emerged from the history trails that took the authors to the forts, enabling a blend of pen and camera for a well rounded portrayal. Second in a series after The Forts of Bundelkhand, this volume flags the space for amateur history enthusiasts to invigorate and undrestand how the past influences the present. *

