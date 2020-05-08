e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Books / I would love to see less consumerism hereafter: Chitra Divakaruni

I would love to see less consumerism hereafter: Chitra Divakaruni

The author says she would like the post corona world to be more about simpler activities that don’t cost much.

books Updated: May 08, 2020 16:41 IST
Titas Chowdhury
Titas Chowdhury
Author Chitra Divakaruni says her next novel is in progress and she has strict deadlines to finish it.
Author Chitra Divakaruni says her next novel is in progress and she has strict deadlines to finish it.
         

“Reading and writing have been very helpful in keeping my mind occupied with positive things. Both transport me into the world of the imagination and that’s very helpful at this time,” says writer Chitra Divakaruni, currently in the United States, as she urges everyone to start reading to calm their minds during the health crisis.

The Palace Of Illusions writer has been enjoying the simple pleasures of life. “I meditate, go for walks in my neighbourhood with my husband (we’re allowed to step out for exercise), spend time online with family and friends and play chess with my younger son. I also do a lot of cooking and it’s a challenge because items are limited right now. I’ve had to be creative in adapting recipes,” she says, adding, “I teach and so I’ve been working with my students online. I’m also working on a novel.” 

Divulging details about her next novel, she says, “My novel in progress, Lioness: The Last Queen, is about an Indian queen who resisted the British valiantly. It has just been optioned for a movie by a production house in India and is going to be published before that, so I’ve a strict deadline to meet!”

The American Book Award winner says that the rate at which the pandemic is spreading in India and the US is worrying her. “Although people, including the government, are doing the best they can in India, it’s a serious crisis. It’s such a big country with such a large population. It’s really hard on the poorer segments of society. I think the lockdown in helping to control the virus. I pray to god the situation improves all over the world soon,” she says, adding, “As for the US, things aren’t good right now. But the curve is less now since most states have required a stay-home policy.” 

A simpler life is what Divakaruni looks forward to in the post-Corona world. “I would love to see less consumerism and simpler activities that don’t cost much but bring friends and family together, such as outings in nature,” she signs off.

top news
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Aurangabad train accident: Loco pilot blew horn to warn labourers, says ministry
Aurangabad train accident: Loco pilot blew horn to warn labourers, says ministry
Live |Peak in Covid-19 cases may not happen if we follow do’s and don’ts: Govt spokesperson
Live |Peak in Covid-19 cases may not happen if we follow do’s and don’ts: Govt spokesperson
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Latest Books News