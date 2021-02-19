IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Books / Interview: Bill Gates on his new book, How to Avoid a Climate Disaster
Bill Gates
Bill Gates
books

Interview: Bill Gates on his new book, How to Avoid a Climate Disaster

Electricity, transport, food, buildings and manufacturing are the biggest areas of CO2 emissions. All of them will have to be tackled to combat climate change. In a video interview, Bill Gates spoke about the need for innovation, to shift to new ways of doing things, and about his new book that provides a plan to bring emissions down to zero by the year 2050
READ FULL STORY
By Manjula Narayan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:33 PM IST
256pp, ₹999; Penguin
256pp, ₹999; Penguin

Reading How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Bill Gates’ new book, you are struck by his belief that the world can be changed for the better, perfected, saved; that humankind can stop climate change if we sincerely tried. Not for him a horrified paralysis as the world ends in fire or ice. Approaching the monumental crisis as a problem to be solved, he provides us with a plan to bring carbon dioxide emissions down to zero by the year 2050.

“When people think about climate, they think about making electricity and about passenger cars mostly. They aren’t aware that there are many other sources of CO2 emissions including when we make cement or steel or when we grow cows -- in some countries to eat beef. Electricity, transport, food, buildings and manufacturing are the biggest areas of emissions. The challenge to get to zero is you can’t skip any of these areas of emissions. You have to do even the hard ones,” he said during a video interview.

To achieve that goal requires much innovation, and a shift to new ways of doing things. “The younger generation more and more is going to demand progress, it will be the moral cause of their generation across religions and countries and so they deserve a plan. And yet this movement doesn’t really have a plan. So my book is to suggest the elements of a plan,” he says adding that battling climate change is the hardest thing humanity has ever done. “Unlike the pandemic, you won’t be able to get out o f it with just a single tool like a vaccine. The fact that it accumulates slowly and just gets slightly worse can’t fool us into not taking early action,” says Gates who is enthused about the possibilities of everything from plant-based and cellular meat to electric vehicles and the use of nuclear power instead of coal to generate electricity.

“About the artificial meat, if you’d asked me five years ago, I would have said that was going to be very difficult but a lot of new companies like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat are selling their ground beef and some other products in the US market and are getting quite a bit of good acceptance. Over time, those companies may have many competitors and work on different food areas and the price of those things will come down and the quality will go up, and at some point, it may be a superior way of doing things and the whole market will shift even if the government doesn’t say, ‘OK we are going to tax the stuff that causes emissions’,” he says pointing out that all the areas that are the biggest sources of CO2 emissions need innovation.

“We need great innovators, great research, great policies that will radically change all five of those areas in order to get to this very ambitious goal of zero emissions. That’s the only thing that will stop the temperature from continuing to rise,” says Gates. He believes rich countries will ban the sale of gasoline cars within the next 15 years.

“The reason is that the cost of electric cars will go down and as those batteries get cheaper, their range will go up as they have more power storage and you’ll have more charging stations and the time it takes to charge will go from hours to 15 to 20 minutes. So even though, today, if you get an electric car, you pay a premium - what I call the green premium - over time, that premium will drop to zero,” he says adding that much of the terrible air pollution in Indian cities comes from cars and coal plants.

“It’s another reason you want to move the cars to electric and the power generation away from coal. Coal has a lot of health effects. Coal kills a lot of people and not just in mining accidents. And yet, India has a lot of domestic coal and a lot of jobs in coal so that will be a very fraught transition to move away from that,” says Gates who thinks improved nuclear reactors could be the best source of clean energy.

“Nuclear reactors have been generating power for a long time. Even so, I don’t believe in that generation. It’s too complicated, too expensive, requires human operators. We want a reactor that no human has to ever push the right buttons; it is totally safe by pure physics; there’s no overheating scenario.” It sounds too good to be true but a company called TerraPower -- that Gates founded -- is already working on it. “They are building a demonstration plant to see if this new generation can work and be cheap. If so, then maybe it can help with the climate problem,” he says.

Gates believes 2021, the year of the COP26 (2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference) to be held in Glasgow this November, “is a big year for climate to get a plan”. Currently, the third richest man in the world, he is aware of the limits of philanthropy. “This is not something that I, even with all the resources I have, can do a meaningful percentage of. It’s such a big thing and it involves governments and big private sector companies,” he says. “You know philanthropy can help invent the meningitis vaccine -- that’s a few hundred million dollars type project. The energy industry is many trillions and once you add other industries like steel and cement you have a meaningful part of the world’s 80 trillion dollar global economy. So my goal, although I’m doing my best and I’m putting 2 billion of my money over the next five years into this, it’s really just being catalytic and speaking out about how all the resources might come together to get us to zero,” he says.

For the sake of the world’s young people, you hope Gates’ plan works.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
From Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (c. 1831)by Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849). (Getty Images)
From Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (c. 1831)by Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849). (Getty Images)
books

Review: Kintsugi by Anukrti Upadhyay

By Sonali Mujumdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Broken things are precious too. In this story of passion, heartbreak and grit amid disparate lives fused to make a composite whole, the reader understands that newness emerges through that restoration, and that it is the kindness of strangers, or love in unforeseen places that helps to heal
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bill Gates
Bill Gates
books

Interview: Bill Gates on his new book, How to Avoid a Climate Disaster

By Manjula Narayan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Electricity, transport, food, buildings and manufacturing are the biggest areas of CO2 emissions. All of them will have to be tackled to combat climate change. In a video interview, Bill Gates spoke about the need for innovation, to shift to new ways of doing things, and about his new book that provides a plan to bring emissions down to zero by the year 2050
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Yuva Bharat: The Heroes of Today", published by Bloomsbury, is written by filmmaker-entrepreneur Devir Singh Bhandari. It proposes to inspire the readers to "get up and take charge of their lives".(Amazon)
"Yuva Bharat: The Heroes of Today", published by Bloomsbury, is written by filmmaker-entrepreneur Devir Singh Bhandari. It proposes to inspire the readers to "get up and take charge of their lives".(Amazon)
books

'Yuva Bharat': Book gives a peek into life of India's young and famous

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:28 PM IST
A new book traces the journey of over 60 eminent young personalities who like the proverbial phoenix rose from the ashes and emerged victorious against undefinable odds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Instagram)
lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished gets featured on New York Times' bestseller list

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned a note of thanks for her fans as her memoir, Unfinished, got featured in the best-seller list of The New York Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ghats of Varanasi (Shutterstock)
The ghats of Varanasi (Shutterstock)
books

Essay: Death in Varanasi

By Devanshi Mody
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Steeped in myth, legend and hoary religion, Varanasi is a paradox. It’s India’s oldest living city, but also the city of death with the world’s only 24-hour crematorium. Varanasi allegorises Life and Death, Light and Darkness, Good and Evil
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sabarna Roy, author of six critically acclaimed books,unveiled his seventh book, Fractured Mosaic.(ANI)
Sabarna Roy, author of six critically acclaimed books,unveiled his seventh book, Fractured Mosaic.(ANI)
books

The seventh literary work of Sabarna Roy, "Fractured Mosaic" unveiled

ANI, Kolkata (west Bengal) [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Fractured Mosaic is published by Leadstart of Mumbai. The book was released worldwide on January 25, 2021, and it reached the Amazon bestseller peak on February 3, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In "The Right Choice: Resolving 10 Career Dilemmas For Extraordinary Success", management thinker Shiv Shivakumar discusses 10 commonly faced dilemmas, providing his perspective based on his experience and observations of CEOs and colleagues.(Pixabay)
In "The Right Choice: Resolving 10 Career Dilemmas For Extraordinary Success", management thinker Shiv Shivakumar discusses 10 commonly faced dilemmas, providing his perspective based on his experience and observations of CEOs and colleagues.(Pixabay)
books

Book explores myriad career dilemmas people face

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:33 PM IST
A new book traces the journey of a professional from trainee level to the top post in an organisation, providing insights on different dilemmas in a person's career, how to navigate and resolve them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Currently in its second edition, this annual list by the Parag Initiative of Tata Trusts features best of children's books published in the past one year.(Unsplash)
Currently in its second edition, this annual list by the Parag Initiative of Tata Trusts features best of children's books published in the past one year.(Unsplash)
books

35 children's books in Parag Honour List for 2021

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:23 PM IST
Thirty-five books for children and young adults across fiction, non-fiction and poetry genres by authors like Vinod Kumar Shukl, Jerry Pinto, Nandini Nayar and Nandita Da Cunha in English and Hindi feature in the Parag Honour List 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the pursuit of dharma: A kecak performance at a temple in Bali. Based on the Ramayana the dance is an enactment of the great battle in which the vanaras led by Hanuman help Ram fight Ravan. (Shutterstock)
In the pursuit of dharma: A kecak performance at a temple in Bali. Based on the Ramayana the dance is an enactment of the great battle in which the vanaras led by Hanuman help Ram fight Ravan. (Shutterstock)
books

Review: Maryada: Searching for Dharma in the Ramayana by Arshia Sattar

By Ashutosh Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:05 PM IST
.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Artist, curator, art educator and author of The 1Shanthiroad Cookbook, Suresh Jayaram
Artist, curator, art educator and author of The 1Shanthiroad Cookbook, Suresh Jayaram
books

Interview: Suresh Jayaram, author, The 1Shanthiroad Cookbook

By Kunal Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:57 PM IST
.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Poet Bhanu Kapil
Poet Bhanu Kapil
books

Essay: How to Wash a Heart by Bhanu Kapil

By Nawaid Anjum
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:52 PM IST
The British-Indian poet foregrounds the agonies and anxieties of immigrants in her TS Eliot Prize-winning collection
READ FULL STORY
Close
An account of life in the Red Fort, another of life on death row, and a book of essays on India’s most iconic wild creatures all feature on this week’s list of recommended reads. (HT Team)
An account of life in the Red Fort, another of life on death row, and a book of essays on India’s most iconic wild creatures all feature on this week’s list of recommended reads. (HT Team)
books

HT Picks; Interesting new reads

By HT Team
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:07 PM IST
This week’s list of interesting reads includes a lively first-hand account of life in the Red Fort, a collection of stories of people on death row in India, and a book that looks at 15 of the country’s iconic wild species
READ FULL STORY
Close
Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s Calcutta: An engraved illustration of Government House and Ochterlony Monument, Calcutta, 1890s. (Shutterstock)
Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s Calcutta: An engraved illustration of Government House and Ochterlony Monument, Calcutta, 1890s. (Shutterstock)
books

Review: Betrayed by Hope, a play on the life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt

By Paramita Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:03 PM IST
.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari(Instagram)
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari(Instagram)
art culture

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari turns author with 'Mapping Love'

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:19 PM IST
The book, Mapping Love, by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, will be published by Rupa Publications in May this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading(Instagram/priyankachopra)
art culture

Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:10 PM IST
  • ‘Much like the title of this book, your story was unfinished. With that in mind, I dedicate the rest of mine to you’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns emotional as she misses her late father while reading out the preface of her memoir ‘Unfinished’ | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP