Jonathan Miles: “Writing, at its core, is a sonic exercise”

When talking about ecology, we must step back and realise what we call ‘nature’ is a human construct. What we define as “wilderness” is likewise a human construct; we define it by our distance from it. In the case of the fictional Foundation in the book, it believes that goats are invasive. It’s the word they use. By eradicating them, the island of Santa Flora can be restored to its “natural state”. That’s an arguably valid but fraught argument because the Foundation is hewing to the idea that there’s a natural, Edenic state. Our ecological decisions, then, are often shaped less by ecosystems themselves than by the stories we tell about them.

I read a few research papers on the goat-eradication efforts in the Galapagos and Mediterranean islets for ecological restoration after reading Eradication , and I was struck by the necropolitical framework of this decision.

If there was a filmic image, that’s when it appeared: that of a person holding the rifle. I wondered what it would feel like to him. Larger questions trailed behind: When is killing righteous? Who gets to decide? As the painter and musician, Terry Allen, once said, “The shortest distance between two questions is art.”

The seeds for this novel were planted 20 years ago when I was in the Galapagos Islands on a reporting assignment. I was with the Ecuadorian Navy, observing their efforts to combat illegal shark poaching. While I was there, I happened to hear about efforts to eradicate feral goats to preserve habitat for endangered tortoises. I was immediately struck by the moral friction of this noble ecological purpose chafing against what’s essentially mass slaughter. The novelist in me started wondering what this friction would be like for an individual.

In an earlier interview, you noted that, for you, a story begins as a “mental film clip”. What was the driving imagery for Eradication ?

There are parallels between bringing nature back to its ‘natural state’ and world leaders convincing their countries and people that they can help bring their nations back to their glorious past.

Exactly. I kept seeing these parallels while writing the book, especially to current political rhetoric framing immigration as invasion. What interests me about the word “invasive”, as applied to species, is how much ideological freight it carries. It sounds scientific, but it isn’t neutral. It draws its charge from the language of conflict, from borders and incursions and the idea of hostile intent. But most species we label this way didn’t arrive with any such intention. They were carried, whether purposefully or accidentally, by us.

So, when we describe them as invaders, we’re not just describing ecological disruption, we’re importing a whole moral vocabulary that doesn’t really belong to the situation. Ecosystems aren’t staging grounds for wars. They’re constantly shifting arrangements of life. The goats on Santa Flora didn’t invade anything. They were deposited there. As, in one way or another, most of us have been.

I had asked Paul Lynch about Melville influences on Beyond the Sea, and he said that there were sentence-level influences, but he also said that Moby Dick appears to be about ‘whaling’ and ‘obsession’ in the first two-thirds but the last makes one realise that it’s about the ‘absolute’. Melville is mentioned at the start of Eradication, and towards the end, to me at least, it appeared the book is indeed about the absolute. How does art compel — or rather drag — you to face such absolutes, like Adi does when he realises that whatever it is, it just is?

I love the way you phrased it: that art drags you towards these questions. Cormac McCarthy once said, “The ugly fact is books are made out of books.” So, as a writer, everything I’ve ever read somehow trickles — or floods — into everything I write. Interestingly, for Eradication, I’ve seen reviewers making callbacks to Hemingway’s Old Man and the Sea, and also to Golding’s Lord of the Flies, which I don’t even remember reading; maybe when I was a middle-schooler. But fair enough, because every book is inevitably in conversation with other books.

When you start writing a novel, you only have a dim sense, I think, of what it’s about. As you go through several drafts that tend to shift and warp until, at the end, you realise that what you thought the book was about is not at all what it is about. That, to me, is part of the magic of the writing process: this continual and persistent interrogation of your own imagination and the world.

“The problem is that history leaves a slime trail, like a snail.” The recruiter at the Foundation says this to Adi, but what the latter sees at the island, all the trash, helps him realise the anthropogenic impacts. Later, the trail of his personal history — his son dies; his wife leaves him — too makes readers feel as if the sentence was contextualised to centralise the role memory and history play in the novel.

I hadn’t actually thought of this connection — between the trail and Adi’s memories and the trash, but they line up beautifully; thank you. One of the reasons why I wrote the trash scene — I think, anyway; these decisions are almost always too intuitive to track — was to puncture the fantasy of the earth remaining anywhere untouched by humankind. Even in this incredibly isolated, uninhabited island in the Pacific, Adi comes upon humankind’s footprints, its litter.

As to Adi’s memories, just as Santa Flora island can’t escape its history, Adi — and by extension, us — can’t either. Human beings are the sum of their experiences. Per McCarthy, books are made out of other books, but we humans are made out of other humans and our memories of them. That’s our emotional source code.

What sort of questions did you ask your goatherder friends?

I knew from the outset that Adi needed to see this world as a fresh landscape. So, I made him, like most of us: unfamiliar with the act of voluntarily taking a life. He’s an urbanite, an apartment dweller, a habitué of jazz clubs and classrooms. The non-human world is completely alien to him. He’s a stranger in a strange land.

As I was something of a stranger in a strange land with regards to goats and their behaviour, I pestered my goatherders constantly: how would goats react to this situation, for instance, or what they do in another?

There’s a scene about goats’ gendered self-collectivisation. How important was it for you to share these titbits?

It was essential to me that the goats don’t appear to be shaggy symbols. That they be literal goats — sentient individuals, with their own goatish desires — and not metaphors. The moment we turn beings into symbols, we make it easier to justify what we do to them. Everything and everyone is more complicated than we can often comprehend.

Adi gets mesmerised seeing the night sky, and wonders how he had been teaching astronomy and celestial charts to fourth-graders, but this experience changes something in him.

It’s the difference between abstraction and experience. Adi has never seen a night sky in its absolute, awe-inspiring majesty, the way one can still view it in remote areas. And that sight subtly changes his perception of the world. That moment is Adi encountering the world’s complexity at a visceral level.

If men who’re corrupted by the worldly ways and those who’re innocent to its doings would be at the two ends of a spectrum, Adi falls somewhere in between because of the doubt — the maybe — about what happened to his child, Jairo. He can neither exact revenge nor let things go.

I’d substitute the word revenge with the word blame. Because if there’s a motif that’s threaded through this novel, it’s about blame. How we assign it, how we order it. You can track a line from my goats on Santa Flora back to ancient Israelites’ idea of the scapegoat. Through ritual, all the sins of the people were transferred into a single goat, all the guilt and moral grime dumped onto an innocent goat, which was then banished to the wilderness. The metaphor endures. We seem to have a foundational need, in society, to cast blame onto others, to absolve ourselves of collective responsibility. Adi’s dilemma is a miniaturized version of that: Who’s to blame for the degradation of Santa Flora? The goats or the humans? And if it’s the latter, must the goats pay the price? How can we square this circle?

Eradication is peppered with music-related metaphors -- “the skeleton of a psychedelic album cover” or the leader of the swarm of orange crabs being “akin to a conductor steering an orchestra”. In an interview, you mentioned something about emerging from water and playing cello sonatas in response to the evolution of your writing. Then, in your music career, you’ve opened for the Rolling Stones, and have toured with Jon Batiste’s band. Please tell me about your association with music vis-à-vis writing.

Writing, at its core, is a sonic exercise. The words a novelist types onto a page are exactly like the notes a composer writes on a score. Words are representations of sounds, which is what storytelling is at that core: an oral exercise.

I started playing music as a teenager, and for most of my life I kept music and writing in separate mental compartments, as if they operated under different laws. I don’t think that anymore. They feel like variations of the same impulse. Because if you go back far enough, before there were genres or disciplines, you can imagine people gathering at the end of the day, trying to make sense of what had happened to them. Some of that took the form of rhythm, some of melody, some of narrative. But the aim was the same: to impose a kind of pattern on experience, to make it legible or at least tolerable.

So, whether you’re arranging notes or sentences, you’re working with sound as a way of shaping meaning. The medium changes but the underlying instinct doesn’t. Intellectually, aesthetically, emotionally, or physically, you’re trying to move people.

After finishing Eradication, I made this note: “We’re all killers. Nature survives with all or none. Moral high ground? Never mind.” I don’t have a question here, really, but this is what I felt about this fable.

Well, as the shark poachers in the book say, “Nature doesn’t give a fuck.” And that’s true, it doesn’t, because nature — as our construct — doesn’t have an inherent moral structure. Or does it? When I’m writing fiction, I’m not trying to arrive at conclusions so much as to stay inside the tension of the questions. Certainty tends to flatten things. It closes the space the reader might otherwise inhabit. What interests me is how a question behaves when you turn it around, look at it from different angles, give it a human face. You let it branch, contradict itself, gather complications. That feels more faithful to how we truly experience the world, which is rarely in the form of clean answers.

What were your early writerly influences? Did you happen to conjure something purely fictional to console yourself?

The book that made me want to be a writer was a children’s book called Stone Fox by John Reynolds Gardiner, an absolute heartbreaker of a story about a boy and his dog, which dies at the end. I was given this book when I was eight or nine years old, and maybe a month or two after losing my beloved grandfather. I wept inconsolably at the story’s ending, but in between sobs I realised something strange: I was crying harder about these imaginary people and their dog than I had at my grandfather’s funeral. These black marks on a white page had somehow cracked another layer of emotion inside me, had somehow allowed me to transfer the confusing sorrow of my grandfather’s death into the imaginary but containable story. It felt like a magic trick to me, and one common response to seeing a magic trick is to try to reproduce it yourself. All of my writing is, as you say, conjured consolation: a means of finding coherence in the incoherence of existence. It doesn’t answer the questions but makes living with them bearable.

Saurabh Sharma is a Delhi-based writer and freelance journalist. They can be found on Instagram/X: @writerly_life.