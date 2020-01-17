e-paper
Home / Books / My most ambitious book yet: Ashwin Sanghi on ‘The Vault of Vishnu’

My most ambitious book yet: Ashwin Sanghi on ‘The Vault of Vishnu’

The book, which will be officially launched at the 13th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival on January 23 by Sanghi and popular Bollywood actor and author Sonali Bendre Behl, tells the story of three travellers who keep moving along an ancient trade route in “search of answers”.

books Updated: Jan 17, 2020 16:44 IST

Press Trust of India
Ashwin Sanghi in conversation with Shashi Tharoor during the Jaipur Literature Festival 2018.
Ashwin Sanghi in conversation with Shashi Tharoor during the Jaipur Literature Festival 2018.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Bestselling fiction writer Ashwin Sanghi has called his upcoming book, ‘The Vault of Vishnu’, the sixth in his popular mythological ‘Bharat series’, his “most ambitious” project yet.

The book, which will be officially launched at the 13th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival on January 23 by Sanghi and popular Bollywood actor and author Sonali Bendre Behl, tells the story of three travellers who keep moving along an ancient trade route in ‘search of answers’. “‘The Vault of Vishnu’ is my most ambitious book yet because it spans two great civilizations - India and China. I have always believed that a good book is one where the pages turn effortlessly. I hope I have succeeded in giving my readers an engrossing and gripping story,” Sanghi said in a statement.

Published by Westand Books, Sanghi’s latest work uses his favourite tool -- mythology, and blends it with history to deliver some “edge-of-the-seat action”. “It is a tale of an exciting and shadowy world of Ashwin Sanghi writings where past, present, and future are all tied together by an ancient secret,” publishers said. Other books in the “Bharat series” include “The Rozabal Line”, “Chanakya’s Chant”, “The Krishna Key”, “The Sialkot Saga”, and “Keepers of the Kalachakra”.

Sanghi, who is among India’s top bestselling English fiction writers, has several accolades to his credit including the Crossword Popular Choice (2012), Amazon India Top-10 e-book (2018), Bangalore LitFest Popular Choice Award (2018), WBR Iconic Achievers Award 2018 and the latest Literature Legend Award (2018). He has also co-authored the popular “13 Steps” series that include books like “13 Steps to Bloody Good Marks”, “13 Steps to Bloody Good Wealth”, and “13 Steps to Bloody Good Parenting”.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. )

