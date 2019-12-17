World Book Fair 2020: Date, time, theme of Delhi’s annual book fair

books

There’s good news for all book lovers in the national capital, as the annual New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2020 dates have been announced. The 28th edition of the NDWBF will commence from January 4, 2020.

The book fair is being organised by National Book Trust with India Trade Promotion Organization, Ministry of Commerce as the co-organizers.

Theme of New Delhi World Book Fair 2020

The theme for NDWBF 2020 is Gandhi: The Writers’ Writer. The theme aims to highlight the influence of Mahatma Gandhi on Indian literature and some major authors of India as well as abroad. It will also focus on the aspects of Gandhi as a writer, editor, journalist, publisher, printer and a mass communicator par excellence.

Date, time, location Inauguration: January 4, 2020

Date of NDWBF 2020: January 4 to January 12, 2020

Timings: 11:00 AM to 8 PM

Location: Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

Nearest Metro station: Pragati Maidan on the blue line

The book fair sees books from Indian authors as well as acclaimed authors from abroad. Book lovers and voracious readers can find books of different Indian and foreign languages, along with adaptation and translations at NDWBF. Apart from literary and publishing conferences and programmes, the fair also opens up a gateway to the publishing and intellectual world of South Asia.

History

New Delhi World Book Fair was first held in 1972 and saw 200 participants. The fair, which is India’s oldest after Kolkata, was inaugurated by former President of India V V Giri.

Themes in the past few years:

2019: The theme of 27th edition of New Delhi World Book Fair, last year was ‘Books for Readers with Special Needs’. The book fair was organised from January 5 to 13 at Pragati Maidan and Sharjah was the ‘guest of honour’.

2018: The 26th edition of New Delhi World Book Fair was organised from January 6 to January 14 and the theme was environmental issues such as climate change, global warming, and water pollution. European Union was the ‘guest of honour’.

2017: The theme for the 25th New Delhi World Book Fair was ‘Manushi - Books Written on and by Women’. The fair that was organised from January 7 to 15 focused on the ‘Culture of Reading’.

2016: The 24th edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair was organised from January 9 to 17. The theme of the fair was cultural diversity ‘Vivid Bharat -Diverse India’. The ‘guest of honour country’ was China.

2015: Held at Pragati Maidan from February 14 to 22, the 23rd edition of New Delhi World Book Fair theme was ‘Suryodaya: Emerging voices from North East India’. The ‘guest of honours’ country was Singapore with Korea as the focus country.

2014: The theme for the 22nd edition of NDWBF was ‘Kathasagara: Celebrating Children’s Literature’.

2013: The theme of the 21st edition of NDWBF was ‘Indigenous Voices: Mapping India’s Folk & Tribal Literature’. The ‘guest of honour’ country was France.

2012: The theme for the 20th NDWBF was ‘Towards 100 years of Indian Cinema’.

Before 2013, New Delhi World Book Fair used to be held biennially or once in two years.

