Report: Bazm-e-Virasat

Every city has its unique culture, that has evolved over generations, and a collective memory with lasting images. In an attempt to retrieve this repository in a fast-changing world, Allahabad, now Prayagraj, had its first edition of Bazm-e-Virasat late last year. Organised by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ram Chari and Zafar Bakht, the event aimed to celebrate the city’s history and rekindle memories. Shubha Mudgal performing at Bazm-e-Virasat (Courtesy Bazm-e-Virasat)

Smita Agarwal and Hariprasad Chaurasia (Courtesy Bazm-e-Virasat)

The inaugural session had Hariprasad Chaurasia, who was born in the city, talk about his life, his artistic journey and much more with academic Smita Agarwal. The flute maestro said that his instrument was a gift of God, and expressed his continuing wonder at the fact that something made of bamboo and with no strings could create such heavenly sound. The session that followed was on Lantarani, a term that can be translated as “boasting” but has several shades to it, and which Allahabad natives believe is part of the essence of this city. Media expert and cultural historian from Allahabad University, Dhananjay Chopra took to the stage and narrated several tales even as he reminisced about life in the city. Advocate Asif Usmani too narrated stories of Allahabadis and their escapades. Abhay Awasthi, an expert in the local argot, said that it was only here that bhaang could be called “Shankara-mycin”, a divine mixture of the holy and the medicinal. Journalist Qamar Agha stated that the city’s clever adoption of lantarani is a remnant of the feudal past when things were exaggerated to such an extent that it became absurd, all with the full encouragement of whoever was listening. Underlining the syncretic culture of the city, he ended the session with a couplet: “Mai ab mehfil se uthna chahta hu, Par dil hai ki baitha ja raha hai” (Now I want to leave this gathering, but my heart keeps forcing me to stay). The post-lunch session had Sundeep Sharma performing his stand-up routine followed by live music from the Anirudh Verma Collective. The evening programme featured Purane Chawal, an adaptation of Neil Simon’s The Sunshine Boy, performed by Kumud Mishra and Shubhrajyoti Barat.

Author-diplomat Vikas Swaroop in conversation with Rajesh Williams. (Courtesy Bazm-e-Virasat)

The second day began with Hindustani classical singer Shubha Mudgal mesmerising everyone with her rendition of Vijay Dev Narayan’s ghazal written during the Emergency and a Kabir bhajan. The next session had Syed Mohd Irfan, producer and host of Guftagoo, the interview-based show that began on Rajya Sabha TV, talking to actor-director Nandita Das, lyricist Kausar Munir, filmmaker Sudhir Mishra and film writer Sutapa Sikdar. While Das stated that economics heavily influences different forms of art, Sikdar spoke about the responsibilities of directors, producers and the audience too. Mishra highlighted how audiences now go to a theatre only to watch grand productions and lamented that filmmakers had forgotten their roots and were creating substandard movies. Munir said cinema now has to engage, entertain and educate the masses.

Another session had author diplomat Vikas Swaroop talk to Rajesh Williams about the role that Allahabad has played in his life.

During the next session entitled Allahabad in Literature, academic Basant Tripathi read from Allahabad, a story by Batrohi. Susmita Sahi Srivastava talked of how the city occupied a prominent place in her father Vijaydev Narayan Sahi’s heart and in his writing. Author and academic Baran Farooqui talked of several literary personalities from the city and encouraged people to read Akbar Allahabadi, whose shayaris she recited. Writer and translator Sara Rai also spoke of her love for the city and read from her work. Neelum Saran Gour thanked everyone for inviting her to this ‘bawaal’ before reading from her book Allahabad Aria. The proceedings ended with a mushaira featuring well known poets like Waseem Barelvi, Sampat Saral, Azhar Iqbal and others entertaining the audience for hours.

Syed Mohd Irfan (L) in conversation with Kausar Munir, Sutapa Sikdar, Sudhir Mishra and Nandita Das. (Courtesy Bazm-e-Virasat)

The last day began with poet and academic Smita Agarwal singing a ghazal by Firaq Gorakhpuri followed by a discussion celebrating the life of the poet. Urdu scholar Ahmad Mahfooz spoke about the uniqueness of Firaq’s work, how he expressed his innermost feelings through imagery and recalled his famous comment: “You need not be Hindu to write in Hindi and need not be Muslim to write in Urdu.” Author and historian Herambh Chaturvedi spoke of how Firaq distinguished loneliness from being alone before reciting his poem on America, which is still relevant today. This was followed by a musical tribute to Indian rocker Amit Saigal.

The post-lunch session on the intricacies of filmmaking and acting that featured director and co-founder of Bazm-e-Virasat, Tigamanshu Dhulia, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanjay Mishra and Ali Fazal, attracted a large crowd. Siddiqui spoke about his time at the National School of Drama and about why it is important for an actor to be honest with himself. Mishra spoke about actors connecting with their memories to infuse scenes with emotion while Ali Fazal spoke about the artist’s responsibility towards society.

The event ended on a high with the audience dancing enthusiastically during a programme celebrating RD Burman’s music.

Clearly, Allahabad-Prayagraj continues to be an embodiment of Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb.

Chittajit Mitra (he/him) is a queer writer, translator and editor from Allahabad. He is co-founder of RAQS, an organization working on gender, sexuality and mental health.