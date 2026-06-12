Report: The White Owl Literature Festival and Book Fair

The third edition of the White Owl Literature Festival and Book Fair was held in Dimapur at Zone Niathu by The Park, from 5 to 7 February. For this correspondent, who has never been to the east of India, beyond Kolkata, everything about Dimapur including its sparse and orderly traffic came as a surprise. Japanese Manga legend Toshiyuki Honda at The White Owl Literature Festival and Book Fair (Saurabh Sharma) The inaugural address was delivered by the chief guest, Sharingain Longkümer, speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, and journalist and writer, Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty, the first woman president of Press Club of India. While Longkumer emphasised that “the books you read will ultimately become words that you speak and will make who you are”, Barooah Pisharoty underlined how curated festivals like the White Owl encourage the growth of the local economy and of tourism, apart from encouraging an exchange of ideas and expanding the reach of select literary texts. She reminded people of literary societies of the north east like the Asam Sahitya Sabha, founded in 1917, and how the region’s growing café culture is increasing informal literary gatherings that are as instrumental in creating a reading culture as an organised literary festival.

(From left) Anungla Zoe Longkumer, Pooja Elangbam, Daribha Lyndem, Avantika Haflongbar (Saurabh Sharma)

Festival director and proprietor of The White Owl, Viketuno Rio, urged the audience to engage with the diverse set of speakers at the event. “Nagaland, like much of the world today, stands at a crossroads where attention is increasingly fragmented and reading risks becoming peripheral to everyday life,” she said adding that partnering with a leading publishing house like Penguin for this edition of the festival was a natural step towards amplifying literary voices from the northeast. After the opening session, dressed in fine traditional attire, four oral storytellers — Chollen Chang, Tokishe Achumi, Ramdi Nren, and BR Kemp, ably supported by translators Sensoyanger Pastor Pei Nei, Kaketo Yepthomi, Kechi Insing, and Naomi Kepen – let folklore flow during the “Stories by the Sacred Fire” session. As the night grew darker, the stories ever more enthralling, the audience was absolutely mesmerised. Day two began with a session titled Fake News & the Age of Misinformation that was moderated by Barooah Pisharoty and featured Karma Paljor, editor-in-chief, EastMojo, and Snigdha Poonam, author, Scamlands: Inside the Asian Empire of Fraud that Preys on the World. While Poonam discussed her fieldwork unearthing the many scams that ensnare people via their cell phones, Paljor kept the audience in stitches even as he narrated deeply serious issues with a touch of humour. A session on how to inculcate the reading habit in children moderated by associate commissioning editor at Penguin, Simran Kaur, had author Probal Dasgupta and Thejavino Krose as panellists. Krose recollected that in her childhood, stationery shops doubled as bookshops and still managed to touch several lives. Dasgupta recalled how his English teacher, when he heard that the school librarian refused to hand him a copy of Salman Rushdie’s Shame, compelled him to do so. In a world of book bans the anecdote reminded everyone that a single individual can have a great impact on intellectual lives.

(From left)Snigdha Poonam, Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty, and Karma Paljor (Saurabh Sharma)

A session on folklore and oral storytelling with Margaret L Pachuau, Vizovono Elizabeth, and Senganglu Thaimei defined what ‘orality’ means and the distinction between myth, legend, and lore, discussed the performative nature of the tradition, and looked at how stories are tweaked as successive performers tell them. The session on “Comics, Illustration & Visual Storytelling” moderated by author Bijal Vachharajani, had panellists Canato Jimo, Priya Kuriyan, Ogin Nayam, Pankaj Saikia, and Rajiv Eipe talking about thinking like a visual storyteller. The way the conversation flowed; it was clear these artists could give any stand-up comic a run for their money. A wide-ranging exhibition curated by Canato Jimo at the White Owl Book Lounge also displayed the work of these artists and illustrators. The work portrayed the artists’ immediate environment and also how their imagination gave new colour, meaning, and understanding to a range of scenes. Given how AI has embedded itself in our everyday lives, it wasn’t surprising that it had a dedicated session. Moderator Brainerd Prince asked panellists Rajesh Sharma, Barsali Bhattacharyya, and Siddharth to define AI even as he make the audience understand the intricacies of it. The panel took the conversation beyond the usual laments and nightmare scenarios of job loss and doom and instead focussed on how AI is transforming lives and what it means to “become human” in this epoch. Sessions for children and younger attendees included ones on Reddit & LinkedIn, the creator economy, podcasting, the diffusion of Korean culture, and how influencers are (re)presenting the identities and cultures of the northeast.

(From left) Brainerd Prince, Rajesh Sharma, Siddharth, and Barnali Bhattacharyya (Saurabh Sharma)