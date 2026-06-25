Report: Venice Biennale 2026

The two main venues of La Biennale di Venezia or the 131-year-old Venice art biennale are Giardini and Arsenale. The first is an early 19th century garden built by Napoleon, who demolished churches and other religious sites to make room for this one-of-its-kind public space within the densely populated city. The other is an armory complex and shipyard that dates back to 1104. From left: Alwar Balasubramaniam, Skarma Sonam Tashi, curator Amin Jaffer, Sumakshi Singh, Asim Waqif and Ranjani Shettar (Joe Habben)

Amidst these historic venues is The La Biennale, the highlight of every edition of the art event in Venice. This year, for the 61st edition that began on May 9 and will continue until November 22, curator Koyo Kouoh (24 December 1967 – 10 May 2025) and her team chose 111 international artists for the section. Additionally, the Arsenale, Giardini and sites around it also host 100 national pavilions, which showcase the best of their countries’ contemporary art, and several other collateral events.

Just the sheer number of art projects here – from Timor Leste to Senegal, Germany and the US) – justifies the biennale’s tag of ‘The Olympics of the Arts’. It has also become a crucial platform for countries to flex their soft power and present before the world their concerns about ongoing wars, climate change and genocide.

Most of these works fall under Kouoh’s theme of ‘In Minor Keys’. Incidentally, Kouoh, who succumbed to an aggressive cancer last year, was the first black woman to serve as the creative head of the biennale.

‘In Minor Keys’ suggests that art is an outcome of collective effort and that it brings communities together. Emphasizing intimate, tender and human-scaled experiences over massive, encyclopedic surveys, it focuses on lesser-known art-making practices that are poetic and get viewers to pause, look and think.

The beautiful India pavilion, which presents ‘Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home’ by art curator, historian and author Amin Jaffer, is definitely in the ‘In Minor Keys’ mode. The project explores ideas of home, domestic comfort, identity and living across cultures in a country that has witnessed phenomenal growth. “The India pavilion addresses the concept of a physical home and questions what happens when that no longer exists, or you’re far away from it or that you have changed and that the imagined home or the perceived home is no longer your real emotional home,” says Jaffer.