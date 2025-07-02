Sahana Ahmed: “As an army kid, I grew up around people who could move mountains”

Refinement, both in content and design, is a top priority. I try and ensure that everyone associated with our titles feels valued. In some of our books, the author appears as a character in the artwork. We’ve even designed learning resources that reflect their personalities. Contributors get handmade portraits, including our artists. Their names are woven into illustrations and covers. Our books are full of such Easter eggs.

I come from a background of hospitality management. I like creating these moments of delight.

What broad themes or genres interest you?

Our current focus is on books for children and young adults. By the end of the year, we will expand our list to include literary fiction. By early 2026, we plan to launch VTRN, an imprint dedicated to inspirational military-themed literature authored by veterans.

What aesthetic and social values would VTRN’s titles reflect?

VTRN will publish practical guides and handbooks by military leaders, designed for young and new adults. Think of them as affordable Emily Post-style books, adapted for the Indian youth.

What are some of your upcoming titles?

We have two short story anthologies in development: The Bare Bones Book of Humour and The Bare Bones Book of Speculative Fiction. The Song of Time explores the festivals of India. We are also working on titles focused on responsible tourism and geopolitics for children. In addition, we have five books on managing emotions, each tailored to a specific age group and offering a unique perspective.

₹299; Barebones Publishing

What values do you bring to your book designs?

The more I learn about book design, the more I realise I was always meant to do this. I love collaborating with artists and illustrators. It’s fascinating how simply allowing the text to breathe can elevate the reading experience, especially in fiction.

You are a writer with multiple books published, and you also mentioned working in hospitality management. Do these experiences blend in the way you approach publishing? To expand the scope of the question, how does your family and cultural background also play a part in this enterprise?

As a writer, I’ve always paid close attention to the editorial and marketing aspects of publishing. To further understand production and distribution, I also attended a publishing course. Ideas come to me constantly, but the ability to execute them — that I owe to my time as a hotel management student. As an army kid, I grew up around people who could move mountains, sometimes quite literally. Nischay Kar Apni Jeet Karon — the motto of the Sikh Regiment —that’s my personal mantra as well.

What are your future aspirations for Bare Bones Publishing?

Our immediate goal is to achieve operational sustainability. We are already creating books we believe will stand the test of time. The next step is to ensure they reach as many readers as possible. Also, I would love to publish graphic novels.

What circumstances led to your opening a publishing house?

I’m a naturally curious person. Having worked across multiple sectors and having built several communities from the ground up, I realised I had a strong network of subject matter experts, good organisational skills, and the discipline and resources to build a brand. I had the means to invest, I’m not afraid of hard work, and I learn quickly.

With apologies to Toni Morrison: If there’s a book you want to read but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must make it happen.

What are your sources of inspiration in the context of BBP?

Personally, I am inspired by architecture, music, cinema, and good food. I am especially drawn to works that push the boundaries of skill, originality, and scale.

In the context of Bare Bones, I wish to follow in the footsteps of Satyajit Ray, PG Wodehouse, Goscinny and Uderzo, RK Narayan, RK Laxman, Ajit Ninan, Pran, Vishnu Sharma, Mark Twain… People who shaped my imagination as a child.

The role models mentioned by you are similar in some ways. They address a large audience and also adopt a broadly humanistic view. What drew you to them?

At least once a day, I remind myself why I make books. As a home-schooled child in remote Manipur, with few friends my age, books were my only companions. I was simply happy to read, anything and everything. If nothing else was around, I would read the labels on toiletries. In many ways, I do what I do for that inner child. My role models are the people who shaped my imagination in those early years.

As an independent publisher, what does your day look like?

I wish I could ration my time more prudently, but apart from editorial duties, I also manage art direction, accounting, production, packaging, shipping, and publicity. Often, these tasks overlap. Thankfully, I am good at multitasking, and I don’t mind the mundane. I enjoy every step of the process. No two days are the same, but I have not taken any breaks this year. There are no weekends for me.

₹499; Bare Bones Publishing

Does publishing have an impact on your own writing work? In your experience, does the role of the writer help or hinder the publisher’s part?

Being a writer is what led me to publishing. It also gave me a deep appreciation for the publisher’s role in a book’s success. I’m uncompromising when it comes to ensuring our authors have the best possible experience. As for my own writing, it still needs more attention from me. I haven’t yet written the book my mentors would wholeheartedly endorse, but all in good time. Books can’t be rushed. I should know.

Suhit Bombaywala’s factual and fictive writing appears in India and abroad. He tweets @suhitbombaywala.