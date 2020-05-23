Stories by children, about children, and for children

books

Who says you have to be a grown-up to write well? Youngsters, below the age of 13, have also found their solace in the power of storytelling. In fact, American singer and actor Jennifer Lopez also recently announced that her 12-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muniz is releasing a children’s book about the power of prayer.

We talk to some young authors who have, with beautiful words, unbelievably wise sentiments, and resolute conviction, written stories from their heart.

Sia Gupta

While most of us love to read fairy tales, Sia, now 11-years-old, went ahead to write not 1 but 4 classic fairy tale books in the verse form at the age of 8. The series titled Tales in Rhyme include four books, on Aladdin, Cinderella, Beauty & the Beast and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in the poetic form. “It all started when my sister wanted to read a fairy tale and poem combined. We searched the library but couldn’t find any and that’s when I decided to write a poem on fairy tales,” she says adding that weekly visits to the library and bookstores have been a must for her.

Reading has inspired her writing. “Reading was something I thought was not just a hobby but something like eating and drinking; you have to do it. Especially at my age because I am not experienced enough to know about the world.” She believes that the joy of reading and the ability to communicate effectively through writing is a skill that each and every child should develop. “To achieve this, I have been conducting workshops in the form of short presentation titled ‘Ten Tips to publish at Ten’ to children of different schools.”

Dhruvaditya Tiwari

“I just love mystery more than anything,” says the 11-year-old author who got his first book named The Hiding published when he was just 8. The book is about an orphan boy who steals the key to his father’s room from his uncle and discovers an empty spacesuit walking towards him.

He says, “Instead of my mother telling me stories, I used to tell her stories. And then it struck me, I should write. So I completed my mystery book in a year. I couldn’t come up with a title so my mother guided me.”

Taking time out from his online classes, he is writing a sequel to his first book. “I am focusing on teaching people about the importance of nature in this book. I have named it Secrets of Life because in it I will open up on how humans should care about nature.”

Rajat Bansal

He might be a record holder in the India Book of Records, but 11-year-old Rajat is shy and down-to-earth by nature. When he was 9 years old, writing happened to him by accident. He says, “One day my mother was taking tuitions and I was in the same room. It was disturbing her so to keep me engaged, she gave me a topic to write on. When she read it later, it was beyond her imagination. That’s how I got the idea to write and publish my own book – The Happy Tree.” His book has 10 short simple stories for kids – about friendships, plants and family relationships

“I read a lot of stories which gives me the imagination to write. I am writing my next book which would also have 10 short stories very close to nature but this time it would be better,” says Rajat whose favourite genre is adventure and horror.

Mahi Agarwal

Can one be too young to write a book about good morals? 13-year-old Mahi proved no when she released her debut book titled Manners to Life when she was only 8-years-old. Her book is a collection of nine short stories which give social messages like respecting parents, using dustbins, being kind to others, save little girls, etc. She says, “I used to make up my own stories using my dolls, so I started penning them down when I was 6. Two years later Manners to life happened which is a revisit to humanity.” Her second book is Learn from Amazing Animals. “It’s about those animals who have peculiar traits and act strong and wise in tough conditions.”

Right now she is busy with studies but would write her another book soon. “I, in fact, wrote a novel, but the whole file got deleted. I am upset about that because I don’t remember much of what I wrote and will have to start over again.”

Tavleen Kaur Arora

Having the ability to turn one’s own life into compelling fiction is rare for a young writer, but not impossible. The

9-year-old’s first book titled Pep Talk covers topics like power of sub-conscious mind, positive thinking and happiness, helping others, health is wealth and concentration among others. She says, “With strong characterization and real life characters, I have written true stories of my own life and added a twist of imagination to it.” Talking about the challenges she faced, Tavleen says, “There were grammatical mistakes, but dad helped me. Publishers were also apprehensive about my writing because I am very young but dad found a publisher who was impressed by my stories and published for free.”

Esna Malhotra

Horror might send shivers to most kids, but 10-year-old Esna likes writing the genre! Her book titled The Haunted House of Marina Bay which she released a year ago, is about two ghosts who are after the main characters. She says, “Till now I might have read around 600 books, but my preferred genre has always been horror, especially books on vampires! I wanted to entertain others by bringing out the writer in me so The Haunted House happened on my 9th birthday. It’s about an abandoned house and two children.”

She’s using the time during lockdown to write her next book which would be on mystery. “Storytelling and reading might be for entertainment but makes you feel like you are going on an adventure. I have been writing since I was 5 years old. When my mum used to go out, I would write to her about things that have happened in her absence rather than tell her in person.”

Shloka Murthy

Apart from being a 12-year-old Star Wars aficionado, Shloka spends her days reading, writing stories and poems, swimming and cycling. She recently got her work published in an anthology about letters where she was the youngest contributor. She says, “When I first started writing, it came easily to me and that’s when I discovered my talent. Fortunately, Inkfeathers publishing house discovered me and I got to showcase my talent to the world. Since I get my inspiration from random things around me, I wrote a letter to ‘stones’.”

She mostly writes on unanimous objects and tries to give a message through that. “In my published work, I have asked the stone questions like does it feel pain when people kick it? What makes it curl and cry? How does it talk? How does it keep itself safe?, etc.”

Pragya Bhagwat

Awarded the ‘youngest to write a book on rhymes’ in Unique World Records, 9-year-old Pragya can write a rhyme out of literally anything. She started writing at the age of 7 and had 30 rhymes ready at the time of publishing. She says, “My book is titled Amazing Rhymes because I am passionate about books and have been listening to rhymes since my toddler days. It appears as if sing-song comes more naturally to me than simple prose. I have written simple poems on things like water and ice cream.”

Pragya can’t get enough of rhymes and would be releasing two books this year. “They are titled Bachpan ke Sitare and Universe Through my Eyes. I also like to explore the world and beyond through my eyes and want to be an astronomer when I grow up.”

