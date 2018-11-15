The DSC Prize for South Asian Literature 2018 shortlist announced

The much-anticipated shortlist for the DSC Prize for South Asian Literature 2018 was unveiled at a special event, which took place at the London School of Economics & Political Science. Now in its 8th year, the DSC Prize for South Asian Literature is one of the most prestigious international literary awards specifically focused on South Asian fiction writing.

The shortlist of six novels was announced by Rudrangshu Mukherjee, Chair of the DSC Prize 2018 jury panel along with the other four jury members Claire Armitstead, Nandana Sen, Firdous Azim and Tissa Jayatilaka. The shortlist comprises four authors of Indian origin and two authors of Pakistani origin and despite some of them being based outside the South Asian region, their work poignantly brings alive a wide spectrum of themes and emotions that are so relevant in contemporary South Asian life. The shortlist also includes a translated book where the original writing was in Kannada. The shortlist announcement was well received by publishers, authors and literary enthusiasts who attended the event.

This year the prize received a record 88 entries which included stunning portrayals of migration, war and the pain of displacement, poignant love stories, the exploration of new found relationships and identities, and vivification of the personal struggles, hopes and aspirations that symbolize the urgent and divisive realities of contemporary South Asian life.

The six shortlisted entries contending for the DSC Prize for South Asian Literature 2018 are:

▪ Jayant Kaikini: No Presents Please

▪ Kamila Shamsie: Home Fire

▪ Manu Joseph: Miss Laila Armed And Dangerous

▪ Mohsin Hamid: Exit West

▪ Neel Mukherjee: A State Of Freedom

▪ Sujit Saraf: Harilal & Sons

The jury will re-convene to select the winning author, ahead of the final award ceremony to be held at the Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet which would take place in Kolkata, India between Jan 22 and Jan 27, 2019.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 17:01 IST