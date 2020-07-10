e-paper
The HT-Nielsen Bestseller list for the week ending July 4, 2020

The best selling fiction and non-fiction titles in the Indian English market this week

books Updated: Jul 10, 2020 15:49 IST
HT Team
Hindustan Times
Books that topped the HT-Nielsen bestseller list this week in the fiction and non-fiction categories.
Books that topped the HT-Nielsen bestseller list this week in the fiction and non-fiction categories.
         

The Legend of Suheldev by Amish’s Writer’s Centre remains at the top spot on the fiction list, while the non-fiction list has a new title at number one with Dear Stranger I Know How You Feel by Ashish Bagrecha. New entries into the charts include James Clear’s Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones (non-fiction), Emotion & Relationships by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev (non-fiction) and AK Pandey’s A Girl to Remember (fiction).

TOP 10 FICTION TITLES

1.Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India – Amish: An Immortal Writer’s Centre Book – Westland

2.The Girl in Room 105 – Chetan Bhagat – Westland

3.Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta: Ram Chandra Series – Amish Tripathi – Westland

4.Wake Up, Life is Calling – Preeti Shenoy – Srishti

5.Wish I Could Tell You – Durjoy Datta – Penguin Random House

6.Stories we never tell – Savi Sharma – Westland

7.The Vault of Vishnu – Ashwin Sanghi – Westland

8.Something I Never Told You – Shravya Bhinder – Penguin Random House

9.A Girl to Remember – AK Pandey – Srishti

10.The Perfect Us – Durjoy Datta – Penguin Random House

New entry on the non-fiction bestseller list

TOP 10 NON-FICTION TITLES

1.Dear Stranger, I Know How You Feel – Ashish Bagrecha – Westland

2.Death; An Inside Story: A book for all those who shall die – Sadhguru – Penguin Random House

3.The 5 AM Club – Robin Sharma – Jaico

4.The Rudest Book Ever – Shwetabh Gangwar – Westland

5.Life’s Amazing Secrets: How to Find Balance and Purpose in Your Life – Gaur Gopal Das – Penguin Random House

6.Atomic Habits : An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones – James Clear – Penguin Random House

7.The Anarchy: The East India Company, Corporate Violence… – William Dalrymple – Bloomsbury

8.The12-Week Fitness Project – Rujuta Diwekar – Juggernaut

9.Emotion & Relationships – Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev – Jaico

10.Becoming – Michelle Obama – Penguin Random House

