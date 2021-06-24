The Ishtyle playlist

In the linked review, Chintan Girish Modi writes: “The author brings to this book his experience of studying in the US and teaching there, organizing Bollywood nights in Chicago to raise funds for a queer support group, and partying in Bangalore as part of his fieldwork. He is able to draw insightful connections between the information technology boom in India, and the hostility towards immigrants in the US. His research is an attempt to show that these people have lives beyond the day jobs that treat them merely as cogs in the capitalist machine.” Here’s the playlist that’s part of the book.

1. Aben Wo Ha - Daddy Lumba You

2. Sissy Tat Walk - RuPaul

3. Together Again - Janet Jackson

4. Mighty Real - Sylvester

5. Finally - CeCe Peniston

6. Sun is Shining - Funkstar De Luxe vs. Bob Marley

7. Mast Kalandar - Mika Singh & Yo Yo Honey Singh

8. Mera Piya Ghar Aaya - Kavita Krishnamurthy

9. Juice - Lizzo

10. Aap Jaisa Koi - Nazia Hasan

11. Chura Liya - Bally Sagoo

A nightclub in Delhi. (Manoj Verma/HT Archive)

12. Oo Mungda Mungda - Usha Mangeshkar

13. Ring Ringa - Devi Sri Prasad, Priya Himesh

14. Diva, Diva - Kailash Kher, Priyadarshini

15. Call Your Girlfriend - Robyn

16. Mr Loverman - Shabba Ranks

17. La vida es un carnaval - Celia Cruz

18. Work - Rihanna feat. Drake

19. Million Dollar Bill - Whitney Houston

20. It’s Not Right, but It’s Okay — Tunderpuss 2000 Club Mix - Whitney Houston