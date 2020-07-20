e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Books / Tisca Chopra to educate girls on importance of menstrual health in new book

Tisca Chopra to educate girls on importance of menstrual health in new book

The book, to be out in December, is a conversation starter and comprises honest dialogues and advice for children aged between nine and thirteen. It will be published under Westland’s children imprint, Red Panda.

books Updated: Jul 20, 2020 16:54 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Saumya Sharma
New Delhi
The soon-to-be-released book has been written from a mother’s perspective.
The soon-to-be-released book has been written from a mother’s perspective. (Tisca Chopra/Instagram)
         

Actor Tisca Chopra will educate young girls on the important topics of menstrual health and growing up through her new book, tentatively titled, Your Book of Period, announced publishing house Westland on Sunday.

The book, to be out in December, is a conversation starter and comprises honest dialogues and advice for children aged between nine and thirteen. It will be published under Westland’s children imprint, Red Panda.

“While I enjoy reading and writing fiction, I believe children need a good non-fiction book as well, to address the need for sharing information in a way they don’t feel lectured by parents.

“... I wanted to create a book which would be meaningful for many young girls including my daughter Tara. And so my publisher and I discussed the idea of this book that may well become an essential read for girls on their way to becoming young women. Mothers, daughters and their friends can bond around the book and discuss it as friends,” said Chopra, whose last book was “Acting Smart: Your Ticket to Showbiz”

Touted to be “smart and sassy”, the book, filled with suggestions from experts, claims to provide an in-depth understanding for girls on how to deal with “physical, emotional and social changes and make the best of the growing up years”.

According to the publishers, the soon-to-be-released book, written from a mother’s perspective, has the potential to be that one book that “mothers would like to gift their daughters at the cusp of puberty”.

“We’re very excited about publishing Tisca Chopra’s forthcoming children’s book. Tisca has made a mark with unusual and powerful roles in various mediums, and her passion and commitment are reflected in her writing as well,” said Vidhi Bhargava, Publisher, Red Panda, an imprint of Westland Publications.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Pilot camp so much hand in glove with BJP, I doubt they’d come back: Gehlot
Pilot camp so much hand in glove with BJP, I doubt they’d come back: Gehlot
From Ladakh to Japan’s Senkaku Islands, ‘bully’ China is in an overdrive
From Ladakh to Japan’s Senkaku Islands, ‘bully’ China is in an overdrive
Awaiting trials success, UK seals early access to 3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Awaiting trials success, UK seals early access to 3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates
‘Who knew person with such innocent face will…’: CM Gehlot roasts Sachin Pilot
‘Who knew person with such innocent face will…’: CM Gehlot roasts Sachin Pilot
‘Will see if political social distancing is done’: Sanjay Raut on Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan
‘Will see if political social distancing is done’: Sanjay Raut on Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan
Air India Pilots’ Association says not consulted on leave without pay scheme
Air India Pilots’ Association says not consulted on leave without pay scheme
‘He just came and hit a six’: Swann names most impressive India youngster
‘He just came and hit a six’: Swann names most impressive India youngster
Watch: Asymptomatic Covid patients organise flash mob at care centre in Karnataka
Watch: Asymptomatic Covid patients organise flash mob at care centre in Karnataka
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Latest Books News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In