Usha Uthup and her fascinating journey with children’s books

Usha Uthup’s very existence is a slap on the face of both misogyny and ageism. The 78-year-old singer, whose roaring voice combines sensuality with playfulness, had audiences at The Sacred Amritsar struggling to keep up with her energy. At this festival of culture and heritage held from February 20-22, she belted out her most iconic numbers including Hari Om Hari, Ramba Ho, Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache, Dum Maro Dum, Doston Se Pyaar Kiya, and Darling and had people of all ages dancing to her tunes. Usha Uthup (Courtesy The Sacred Amritsar) Minutes after she got off the stage, and eased into a conversation with me in the green room, she broke into a children’s rhyme: “My name is Madhavi, I am from Alleppey / I speak Malayalam, but I am just like you.” These are the opening lines of Just Like You, probably the most popular song from the Karadi Rhymes series written by Shobha Viswanath, and set to music by the band 3 Brothers & A Violin. When I had mentioned how much I loved those rhymes, I hadn’t expected the Padma Bhushan awardee, loved by adults and children, to sing one for me! “I loved making up songs for my grandchildren,” she said, “but through the nursery rhymes, I was able to reach kids all over the world.” It is a lively song, meant for children barely old enough to read. Karadi Tales, the publisher that commissioned it, specializes in audio books. The Karadi Rhymes series was born out of a conviction held by Shobha Viswanath, its publishing director and co-founder, that Indian children deserve rhymes that are rooted in their own world.

“A powerful portrait of a legend as she is rarely seen: as a child who was cast out for being a misfit but chose not to dim her own light.”

“Schools were still singing Jack and Jill and Humpty Dumpty,” said Shobha, over a WhatsApp voice note. “It bore no context to our own childhoods. We did not want to simply reproduce the colonial-era rhyme culture. We wanted an Indian idiom, sensibility, rhythm and contexts.” All the rhymes are rooted in Indian soundscapes, accents, humour and daily life. There are songs about mangoes, cricket, monsoons, kites, auto-rickshaws and wedding feasts. The series needed the right voice. “We were looking for a female voice with clarity, warmth and musicality,” recalled Shobha. “We needed someone who could both speak and sing beautifully in English. There is really no one quite like Usha Uthup.” What clinched it, beyond her magnificent voice, was something few people might know. Shobha said, “Usha began her career as a kindergarten teacher. Her experience with young children gave her narration that rare instinct which comes with being a teacher. She understands how children listen and respond.” Usha’s connection with the world of children is innocent, mischievous, and far deeper than most people realise. In recent years, she has become the subject of two picture book biographies for young readers anchored in a defining moment from the singer’s childhood. As a young girl, Usha was rejected from her school choir. Her music teacher claimed that her voice was too loud, hoarse and unconventional. This moment could have broken her spirit. But she was a fighter. In Mamta Nainy’s book That Big-Voiced Girl, illustrated by Asuma Noor and published by Puffin Books, little Usha’s face turns pale and tears roll down her cheeks. She skips lunch, and sulks. Her mother tells her, “Why do you want to fit in when you can stand out? You’ve got a voice like none other.” Her sisters take her to Radio Ceylon, where she sings for a radio show. Pearl D’Silva’s book, Rockstar in a Sari, illustrated by Vasundhara Arora and published by Jugnoo Prakashan — an imprint of Ektara Trust — treats the moment of rejection differently. Usha speaks directly to the reader, saying, “Did I let that squash my dream of doing what I loved most? No. I stuck out my chin and continued doing just that, singing wherever I could.” Together, the two books offer a powerful portrait of a legend as she is rarely seen: as a child who was cast out for being a misfit but chose not to dim her own light. That evening, in Amritsar, Usha told me, “I always tell children to never give up, to follow their dreams, just like I did.” Sohini Mitra, Publisher (Children’s Books), Penguin Random House India, loves That Big-Voiced Girl because it does not adopt a reverential tone. “What stands out for me is that it doesn’t position its subject as extraordinary from the start,” she said, over email. “It shows a child — unsure, curious, sometimes dismissed — who slowly grows into her voice.” She felt that the idea of embracing oneself unapologetically would resonate with young readers negotiating “societal gaze, pressure and judgement”. The book belongs to the Magic Makers series, which “reframes biography as possibility.” She added, “These books aren’t saying, ‘Look how great this person was.’ They’re saying, ‘Look what is possible when you keep going.’”

Rockstar in a Sari is an attempt torecreate the experience of attending one of Usha Uthup’s concerts.