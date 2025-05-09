What a wonderful world: Jazz in New Orleans

Saxophones, trumpets and drums are everywhere in New Orleans, the city where jazz was born. Musicians perform jazz sets on streets, inside cafes, bars, restaurants and auditoriums. It’s no wonder then that people from across the world visit the Big Easy, a moniker the city has earned for its easy-going lifestyle, to listen to some of the best jazz gigs in the world. The Congo Square exhibit at the New Orleans Jazz Museum (New Orleans Jazz Museum)

Louis Armstrong, Buddy Bolden, Mahalia Jackson and Louis Prima are just some of the legends from the city shaped like a crescent around the Mississippi river. “They are memorialised in The New Orleans Jazz Museum, housed inside the historic New Orleans branch of the US Mint,” says Greg Lambousy, director of the museum.

With permanent and temporary exhibits that deep dive into the history and culture of jazz, it is a great first stop for visitors. Spanning 75,000 square feet of interior space, complemented by an additional 75,000 square feet of fenced grounds, the museum is a popular venue for festivals and concerts.

People enjoying a performance in the grounds of the museum (New Orleans Jazz Museum)

Its large and comprehensive collection includes over 30,000 artifacts that highlight the rich history of New Orleans jazz and its broader musical heritage, spanning genres such as R&B, hip-hop, and bounce — all of which have deep roots in the city. Items on display include musical instruments, films, photographs, paintings, recordings, performance costumes, building fragments, sheet music, and ephemera.

The tour of the museum begins with Face Value: The Illusions and Power of Money, an exhibit by Generic Art Solutions, an art collaborative by artists Matt Vis and Tony Campbell, housed in the engine room where the New Orleans Mint’s steam engine operated from 1839 to 1909. Its key highlights include The Money Jukebox: a fully functional jukebox loaded with 7-inch records featuring money-themed songs across local genres like jazz, blues, hip-hop, and zydeco. Then there is Louisiana Landfall, an interactive coin-pusher arcade game that addresses Louisiana’s ecological challenges, including coastal erosion.

From a Slumdog to the King of Romani Music celebrates Šaban Bajramović (April 16, 1936 – June 8, 2008), a trailblazing Serbian Roma musician who fused jazz, blues, and flamenco into his unique sound. It showcases his iconic white suit and glasses, recordings, and posters chronicling his rise from adversity to international acclaim.

Drumsville: Evolution of the New Orleans Beat traces the legacy of the city’s drumming traditions, from Congo Square’s African percussion roots to the development of the modern drum kit in the city. It features exhibits of drummers like Baby Dodds, Earl Palmer, and Zigaboo Modeliste and a collection of historic drum kits, tambourines and percussion equipment. Congo Square to the World: Early Jazz in New Orleans Jazz talks about how and why New Orleans jazz become popular worldwide. It also highlights the important factors that led to the birth of jazz and explores the musical traditions that fed into it and also highlights the lives and music of pioneers like Buddy Bolden, Freddie Keppard, Jelly Roll Morton, Kid Ory, and King Oliver.

The Roots of Jazz exhibit illustrates how the city’s social and musical culture fostered the genre’s development and moves through its historic districts like Storyville and Black Storyville, where jazz musicians refined their craft in the early 20th century. It also explores the migration of musicians such as Louis Armstrong to northern and western cities as they carried the sound of New Orleans jazz across the USA.

Shake Your Hips: Louisiana Blues tells the complex story of this genre within the larger context of American music. Louisiana Blues has been shaped by the state’s diverse geography, history, and regional cultures. The blues from New Orleans blend with the city’s jazz legacy, while southwest Louisiana’s blues incorporate elements of zydeco and Cajun music.

This fascinating museum, the brainchild of members of the New Orleans Jazz Club, opened in 1961. Designed by William Strickland, the red-brick building is a striking example of Greek Revival architecture.

One of its most popular exhibits is It All Started in Jane Alley: Louis Armstrong in New Orleans which explores the life and legacy of the trumpeter, bandleader, and singer widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in jazz history. The museum has Armstrong’s cornet, which he played while at the Municipal Waif’s Home for Boys. He had fired a pistol in the air on New Year’s Eve of 1912 and was sent to the correction home as punishment. From January 1913 to June 1914, Armstrong (August 4, 1901-July 6, 1971) learned the cornet and bugle under instructor Peter Davis. The one at the museum has notches cut into its mouthpiece, made by a young Armstrong to aid his embouchure. Personal manuscripts and audio recordings also give insights into his musical development and personal life. Interesting fact: Armstrong visited Bombay in December 1964 and performed at the packed venues of Rang Bhavan and Shanmukhananda Hall.

Another special item on display is a bass drum from Congo Square, a historical location in the city where enslaved Africans gathered in the 18th and early 19th centuries to perform. Indeed, it is African Americans working on sugar and cotton plantations in New Orleans who created jazz, a quintessentially American style of music. This particular instrument represents the home made ones that were played at the Square and highlights the community’s resourcefulness and creativity. Then, there are influential jazz drummer Baby Dodds’(December 24, 1898-February 14, 1959) tapes with 24 hours of interviews and demonstrations. The digitized interviews capture his invaluable insights on early jazz and the music style’s history.

Music at the Museum! (New Orleans Jazz Museum)

Also on display are blues singer Buddy Guy’s vibrant jumpsuit and polka-dotted guitar. The polka dot, which pays tribute to the 88-year-old legend’s mother, is an emblem associated with his brand. “These are unique pieces represent Buddy Guy’s influence in the genres of blues and jazz,” says Lambousy.

Folk and blues singer Lead Belly’s (January 21, 1888 – December 6, 1949) original lyrics from his signature ‘Midnight Special’ can also be seen. A traditional folk song that became one of his signature pieces, it is said to have originated among prisoners in the American South and refers to the Midnight Special, a passenger train, which symbolized hope and freedom for the incarcerated. Lambousy reveals that Lead Belly’s work is an essential link in the development of American folk and blues, genres that intersected with early jazz.

Aside from all this, the museum holds jazz training and scholarship programmes for musicians from around the world. It also has free balcony performances with players jamming for listeners gathered in the grounds, neighbouring buildings and on the streets. What started during the Covid-19 lockdowns has now become a continuing tradition.

All in all, visiting The New Orleans Jazz Museum is an unforgettable experience.

Timing

Tuesday to Sunday: 9:00AM to 4:00PM. Closed on MondayEntry fee: $8For more information about the museum and the city’s jazz culture, check out visitneworleans.com.