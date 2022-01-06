Writing to make a difference in diabetics’ lives

With the world being on the brink of yet another Covid wave, and news of discovery of new variants coming in almost every other day, Sakshi Bakshi, Delhi-based health and business entrepreneur says, “This is the right time to focus on your health.” She is debuting as an author with the book titled 21 Secrets To Diabetes Reversal, which answers most questions pertaining to this health condition. And feels that “the book could not have come at a better time!”

“Covid becomes more serious if you have a chronic health condition. So for anyone with diabetes, getting infected with this virus is a more serious case because then you have to monitor many other things. The person in question is certainly at a greater risk of even getting a heart stroke; it has a high probability,” says the 29-year-old, who emphasises on the need to tackle with diabetes and other such conditions in an informed manner. “We should be looking at improving our health, and the new year is a great time to start with this.”

Quite passionate about “making a difference in people’s lives”, Bakshi believes in working for the society at large. And with the same objective, has suggested a 21-day diet plan, with meals for each day, in her written work. “The book also answers questions on if you have diabetes, then what you should be eating in a day. Alongside, there are also some other recipes that you can try and easily follow this plan.”

Cover of the book, which has been recently released.

Her grandfather, who suffered from diabetes, was her inspiration to dive into helping people, battling this disease. She recalls, “My grandfather was a huge motivator for me when I was starting out. He passed away one year back, and it was sad that I couldn’t help him out because by then his diabetic retinopathy had advanced so much; he couldn’t see at all towards the end of his life. If I could help someone avoid such dire consequences of diabetes, it makes me feel that I’ve made my life so much more meaningful.”

Written in a reader-friendly format, “The book,” Bakshi says, “Is written ensuring that it’s easy even for a layman to read it. I’m familiar with the subject and have read extensively about diabetes. What might seem simple to me, might not be simple to everyone. So I wanted to be sure that it’s easy, and we got it proof read by several of my friends and family members, to confirm that it comes across as helpful to them.”

Her venture, Nucros Science & Taste, which is all about realising health goals by eating the right food, was also her vision in the same direction as this book now. “We help reverse diabetes through lifestyle modifications and the right diet. Diet plays a very important role in the plan, and probably contributes 80% to the lifestyle modifications that you need to reverse type 2 diabetes. It can be done only with the right nutrition, along with a couple of lifestyle habits, including exercising, sleeping right, and controlling the stress levels,” adds Bakshi, who pursued her graduation from Singapore Management University.

