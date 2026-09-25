Harsh Goenka highlights littering on Vande Bharat: ‘How to teach civic sense?’

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has shared a video highlighting the contrast between modern train facilities and how some passengers use them. His post focuses on cleanliness inside Vande Bharat trains and asks whether better infrastructure can work without responsible public behaviour. Harsh Goenka’s Vande Bharat post draws reactions. (X/@hvgoenka)

The video shows a well-maintained train before turning to the litter left behind by passengers.

Harsh Goenka shares Vande Bharat video The video was shared by Harsh Goenka on X with the caption, “How to teach our people civic sense?”

In the post, he highlights several facilities available on Vande Bharat trains, describing the service as “fast, modern and comfortable”. He points to snacks, newspapers and breakfast being delivered to passengers at their seats. He also notes that staff collect trays after passengers finish eating and provide garbage bags when needed.

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Goenka then shifts the focus to how passengers dispose of their waste. His post reads, “Now comes the public’s contribution. Wrappers? Into the seat pocket. Drink cans? Floor. Seats. Anywhere but NOT the bin. Newspapers? Well, that’s a premium tissue paper.”

The post presents a contrast between the facilities provided on the train and the way some passengers allegedly treat them.

Take a look: