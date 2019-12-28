Brad Pitt, Adam Sandler, and texts from your ex…in this week’s WTF!

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 23:48 IST

Watch

Catch Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler break down each other’s scenes, processes and talk about comedy on Variety’s Actors on Actors series.

Tap

Check out @textsfromyourex featuring texts from so-called ex-boyfriends. These texts are often fictional and so are the exes! But the content is super relatable and hilarious!

Follow

NASA’s official account to feast on the new time-lapse video tracking the changes in earth’s polar regions, all taken from space!

❄️ New time-lapses taken from space are helping track how Earth’s polar regions are changing, watching as glaciers retreat and accelerate, and ice sheets melt over decades. From Alaska to Greenland, take a look at how our Arctic ice is shifting: https://t.co/ADAKIVQrxZ pic.twitter.com/9FmBdAe1lX — NASA (@NASA) December 18, 2019

From HT Brunch, December 29, 2019

