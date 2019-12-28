e-paper
Sunday, Dec 29, 2019

Brad Pitt, Adam Sandler, and texts from your ex…in this week’s WTF!

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 23:48 IST
HT Brunch team
HT Brunch team
Hindustan Times
         

Watch

Catch Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler break down each other’s scenes, processes and talk about comedy on Variety’s Actors on Actors series.  

Tap

Check out @textsfromyourex featuring texts from so-called ex-boyfriends. These texts are often fictional and so are the exes! But the content is super relatable and hilarious!

View this post on Instagram

Very helpful!

A post shared by Unspirational (@textsfromyourex) on

Follow

NASA’s official account to feast on the new time-lapse video tracking the changes in earth’s polar regions, all taken from space!

From HT Brunch, December 29, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

