25 questions with Tamannaah Bhatia

Facts Date of birth: December 21

Sun sign: Sagittarius

Place of birth: Mumbai

School: Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, Mumbai

First break: Chand Sa Roshan Chehra (2005)

High point in life: Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)

Low point in life: They never last for more than 12 hours, I’m quite optimistic

If you had just 10 minutes to get dressed, what would you wear?

A shirt dress with sneakers.

One colour you will never wear...?

Magenta.

Your favourite topping on a pizza...?

Pepperoni for sure.

The one thing you got scolded for the most while growing up...?

Skipping meals.

The sexiest thing about you is...?

My eyes.

The sexiest thing in a man according to you...?

Sense of humour and maybe a pleasant derrière !

Do you have a secret hobby?

Yes! I enjoy writing.

Your first celebrity crush...?

Hrithik Roshan.

The side of the bed that you prefer?

The one that’s comfortable and cosy.

Your favourite sleeping position is...?

Spread-eagled starfish meets pillow hugger.

A movie that always makes you cry...?

Rock Baby, Rock (1979).

And one that makes you laugh...?

Hera Pheri (2000).

One superstition you believe in?

That the number 8 isn’t good for me.

One habit of yours you would want to change?

Misplacing container lids.

One thing about your appearance that you would want to change?

Nothing. I’m in a state of contentment with my appearance.

One hidden talent you have?

I can get anyone to dance.

The most Sindhi thing about you is...?

I love bling!

Three things that nobody knows about you...?

I’m a die-hard foodie, I’m the girl next door post pack-up, and my best friends aren’t from the industry.

The weirdest thing you have ever eaten?

Shellfish. I’m allergic to it.

A piece of advice you would give your 15-year-old self...?

Take a chill pill, focus on family vacations and attend the lectures (I started working when I was in college).

My favourites: Movie: The Mummy (2017)

Comfort food: Samosa

Holiday destination: Paris

Author: Paulo Coelho

Show you binge-watched: Drop Dead Diva (2009)

Your worst red carpet moment...?

In my earlier days, where my judgment of red carpet was not the best, I wore a net gown.

One thing you will never do for a movie...?

Sit on a roller coaster. I will never do a shoot like that.

One thing you always carry with you to a film set...?

A coffee machine.

The most romantic thing you have ever done on a date...?

Watched the night sky and had a heart-to-heart conversation.

The most interesting thing you learnt about the following people while working with them...?

· Ravi Teja: He’s a child at heart.

· Prabhas: He can be your bestie and can be trusted with all your secrets.

· Nagarjuna Akkineni: Chivalry is his second name.

· Vikram: Obsessive perfectionist and a character actor.

· Ajay Devgn: Master blaster with action.

Follow @ananya1281 on Twitter

From HT Brunch, March 11, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch