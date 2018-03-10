25 questions with Tamannaah Bhatia
The Baahubali actress reveals her closely-guarded secrets and even opens up about her favourite co-stars including Prabhasbrunch Updated: Mar 10, 2018 22:08 IST
- Date of birth: December 21
- Sun sign: Sagittarius
- Place of birth: Mumbai
- School: Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, Mumbai
- First break: Chand Sa Roshan Chehra (2005)
- High point in life: Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)
- Low point in life: They never last for more than 12 hours, I’m quite optimistic
If you had just 10 minutes to get dressed, what would you wear?
A shirt dress with sneakers.
One colour you will never wear...?
Magenta.
Your favourite topping on a pizza...?
Pepperoni for sure.
The one thing you got scolded for the most while growing up...?
Skipping meals.
The sexiest thing about you is...?
My eyes.
The sexiest thing in a man according to you...?
Sense of humour and maybe a pleasant derrière !
Do you have a secret hobby?
Yes! I enjoy writing.
Your first celebrity crush...?
Hrithik Roshan.
The side of the bed that you prefer?
The one that’s comfortable and cosy.
Your favourite sleeping position is...?
Spread-eagled starfish meets pillow hugger.
A movie that always makes you cry...?
Rock Baby, Rock (1979).
And one that makes you laugh...?
Hera Pheri (2000).
One superstition you believe in?
That the number 8 isn’t good for me.
One habit of yours you would want to change?
Misplacing container lids.
One thing about your appearance that you would want to change?
Nothing. I’m in a state of contentment with my appearance.
One hidden talent you have?
I can get anyone to dance.
The most Sindhi thing about you is...?
I love bling!
Three things that nobody knows about you...?
I’m a die-hard foodie, I’m the girl next door post pack-up, and my best friends aren’t from the industry.
The weirdest thing you have ever eaten?
Shellfish. I’m allergic to it.
A piece of advice you would give your 15-year-old self...?
Take a chill pill, focus on family vacations and attend the lectures (I started working when I was in college).
- Movie: The Mummy (2017)
- Comfort food: Samosa
- Holiday destination: Paris
- Author: Paulo Coelho
- Show you binge-watched: Drop Dead Diva (2009)
Your worst red carpet moment...?
In my earlier days, where my judgment of red carpet was not the best, I wore a net gown.
One thing you will never do for a movie...?
Sit on a roller coaster. I will never do a shoot like that.
One thing you always carry with you to a film set...?
A coffee machine.
The most romantic thing you have ever done on a date...?
Watched the night sky and had a heart-to-heart conversation.
The most interesting thing you learnt about the following people while working with them...?
· Ravi Teja: He’s a child at heart.
· Prabhas: He can be your bestie and can be trusted with all your secrets.
· Nagarjuna Akkineni: Chivalry is his second name.
· Vikram: Obsessive perfectionist and a character actor.
· Ajay Devgn: Master blaster with action.
From HT Brunch, March 11, 2018
