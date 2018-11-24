5 apps to up your dating game

1. The other one: Gleeden

Not to encourage cheating (but to each his own), Gleeden is a dating app for married people. The app literally says extramarital affairs, and is for those who are curious enough to try it, and brave enough to hope they don’t find their spouse on it too!

2. Pot buddies: High There!

High There! is for people who love the illegal yet now quite common high of marijuana but find it difficult to find like-minded people who they can befriend for the occasional joint. The idea behind the app is to connect in a judgement-free environment and date freely. (This app is available as Oh Hey High on the Apple App Store and High There on Google Play)

3. Special matches: Inclov

Initially a marriage bureau for the specially-abled in Mumbai, Inclov is an app that connects people with disabilities and has a version called Inclov light, which is for people with visual impairment. The app is also available in Hindi and Punjabi other than English to make it more inclusive.

4. Beard lovers rejoice: Bristlr

Imagine finding only bearded men (and women) if that’s your kick. Bristlr is an app meant for those who like bearded people and will connect you to beard lovers in your vicinity. Yes, that’s a thing now.

5. Elite alert: Luxy

Rich people, this one’s for you. Luxy is a luxury millionaire dating app for the ones who make a fortune, and want to date those who make a fortune too. The app says you can join for free if you are voted in by community members or if you earn more than $200K a year!

