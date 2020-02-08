e-paper
Aadar Malik, Sanya Malhotra, and Pakalu Patito…in this week's WTF!

Aadar Malik, Sanya Malhotra, and Pakalu Patito…in this week’s WTF!

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Feb 08, 2020 20:42 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
         

Watch

Watch Aadar Malik hilariously troll the prevalent anti-Muslim narrative and focus on a ‘progressive’ father’s reservations against interfaith marriage in his latest video 

Tap

Check out Dangal girl, Sanya Malhotra, busting out some cool moves to Burna Boy’s On The Low 

Follow

@pakalupapitow is perhaps the funniest Indian on Twitter, albeit fictional replete with a fake DP, who gets the socially awkward millennials spot on!

From HT Brunch, February 9, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

top news
