Aadar Malik, Sanya Malhotra, and Pakalu Patito…in this week’s WTF!

brunch

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 20:42 IST

Watch

Watch Aadar Malik hilariously troll the prevalent anti-Muslim narrative and focus on a ‘progressive’ father’s reservations against interfaith marriage in his latest video

Tap

Check out Dangal girl, Sanya Malhotra, busting out some cool moves to Burna Boy’s On The Low

Follow

@pakalupapitow is perhaps the funniest Indian on Twitter, albeit fictional replete with a fake DP, who gets the socially awkward millennials spot on!

ㅤ

ㅤ



day 365 of 365

and still single



ㅤ

ㅤㅤㅤ



ㅤ

ㅤ — Pakalu Papito (@pakalupapitow) December 31, 2019

From HT Brunch, February 9, 2020

