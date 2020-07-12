e-paper
Alex Costa's video for every guy's 'what-to-wear' woes for and something for a Simpson's fan in this week's WTF

Alex Costa’s video for every guy’s ‘what-to-wear’ woes for and something for a Simpson’s fan in this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Jul 12, 2020 07:10 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Watch Alex Costa's YouTube video to give your wardrobe a twist and fans can feast on the offfical Twitter handle of Simpsons
Watch Alex Costa’s YouTube video to give your wardrobe a twist and fans can feast on the offfical Twitter handle of Simpsons
         

Watch

 

Brazilian-American YouTuber Alex Costa’s video on how to build a cool wardrobe with 10 basics will wash away every guy’s what-to-wear woes!

Tap

 

Do stories behind different kinds of seats and chairs intrigue you? Check out @museumofdesignexcellence for some cool stuff

Follow

The official Twitter handle @TheSimpsons is super engaging for all die-hard fans

