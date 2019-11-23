e-paper
Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

Beauty hacks, kitschy goodies and Christmas stamps… in this week’s WTF

brunch Updated: Nov 23, 2019 22:17 IST
HT Brunch team
HT Brunch team
Hindustan Times
         

Watch
Click on 10 Easy Yet Useful Beauty Hacks video for handy make-up hacks like how to use a colour pencil as an emergency lipstick by simply dipping it in warm water!

 

Tap
From quirky sippers to airpod covers @sugarbox_india has an amazing array of kitschy goodies to browse through  

Follow
From beautiful Christmas stamps to those featuring super popular Gruffalo, the official Twitter page of @RoyalMailStamps will cheer you up

 

From HT Brunch, November 24, 2019

