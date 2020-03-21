Celebrating freedom, diversity and triumphs of science in this week’s WTF

brunch

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 21:24 IST

Watch

Ritviz has dropped the music video for Chalo Chalein where his signature foot-tapping music finds apt visual representation among free-spirit dancers across genres doing freestyle.

Tap

Actress Zoya Hussian’s monochromatic portraits in different ensembles on @ritukumarhq mark the celebration of diversity by the veteran designer. Just Google her #EquallyBeautiful campaign!

Follow

Science geeks can now see rare footages like Einstein explaining his famous formula, E=mc2, or the super cute and near-extinct Sea Cow! Just follow @ScienceIsNew!

Einstein explains his famous formula, E=mc².

. pic.twitter.com/iJEasgE4of — Science & Tech (@ScienceIsNew) March 12, 2020

From HT Brunch, March 22, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch