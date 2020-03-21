e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Celebrating freedom, diversity and triumphs of science in this week's WTF

Celebrating freedom, diversity and triumphs of science in this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Mar 21, 2020 21:24 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
         

Watch

Ritviz has dropped the music video for Chalo Chalein where his signature foot-tapping music finds apt visual representation among free-spirit dancers across genres doing freestyle. 

Tap

Actress Zoya Hussian’s monochromatic portraits in different ensembles on @ritukumarhq mark the celebration of diversity by the veteran designer. Just Google her #EquallyBeautiful campaign!  

Follow

Science geeks can now see rare footages like Einstein explaining his famous formula, E=mc2, or the super cute and near-extinct Sea Cow! Just follow @ScienceIsNew!

From HT Brunch, March 22, 2020

