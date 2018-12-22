Christmas desserts for the single person’s soul

1. For the movie buff

Love watching movies alone? Try fig and pecan pudding with a hint of coffee, and top it with hot toffee sauce, dried figs, coffee, butter and pecan.

Why: The dense pudding seems extra indulgent to the mind than it actually is, and the taste stays, making you feel satiated and happy for longer.

2. For the solo snacker

A batch of shortbread cookies are easy to bake with butter, powdered sugar and vanilla.

Why: These are easy to bake and store, and the sugar high can satiate sugar cravings, and the post-eating drop in insulin will put you to sleep.

3. The single breakfast date

For this Christmas staple, just whisk up some dough with flour, sugar and baking powder, throw cinnamon in with some sugar and voila!

Why: Because the smell of cinnamon is comforting on a lonely Christmas morning.

4. For the non-sharer

The kick of cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg in the cake and apples soaked in whisky scream Christmas to me! If you’re single, you don’t even have to share it.

Why: Wanting company to share some booze will no longer feel essential.

5. For the heartbroken

Fill your choco lava cake with peanut butter or cookie butter. It goes best with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream!

Why: Chocolate is known to release endorphins, which are a happy pill for the mind.

P.S: Remember what someone wise once said, “Nobody is ever lonely if you enjoy your own company. Who knows what’s in store in the new year?” Merry Christmas!

Twenty two-year-old Shivesh Bhatia is a Delhi-based food blogger and a baker who has recently turned author with his book, Bake with Shivesh (HarperCollins India).

