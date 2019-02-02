Fashion, illustrations and dark humour: The best of the Internet on Brunch WTF

Watch

Dragon Lady Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, answering questions from total strangers about Meghan Markle being a California girl and her signature bob cut.

Tap

Armenian illustrator edgaR_ArtiS for adding the beauty of everyday objects like paper clips and spaghetti to fashion illustrations.

Follow

@pixelatedboat for its dark yet supremely humorous comic strips.

From HT Brunch, February 3, 2019

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 21:16 IST