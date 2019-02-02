Fashion, illustrations and dark humour: The best of the Internet on Brunch WTF
Feb 02, 2019
Watch
Dragon Lady Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, answering questions from total strangers about Meghan Markle being a California girl and her signature bob cut.
Tap
Exploded feelings Dress made out of colorful paper clips. You know the feeling when sometimes you experience something and you kind of feel all the different feelings at the same time? Happiness, Sadness, Excitement, fear, Satisfaction... i think this artwork really illustrates that... i hope you guys are having a good day...
Armenian illustrator edgaR_ArtiS for adding the beauty of everyday objects like paper clips and spaghetti to fashion illustrations.
Follow
@pixelatedboat for its dark yet supremely humorous comic strips.
From HT Brunch, February 3, 2019
First Published: Feb 02, 2019 21:16 IST