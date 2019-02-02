 Fashion, illustrations and dark humour: The best of the Internet on Brunch WTF
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Fashion, illustrations and dark humour: The best of the Internet on Brunch WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Feb 02, 2019 21:16 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
youtube,instagram,twitter
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week

Watch

Dragon Lady Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, answering questions from total strangers about Meghan Markle being a California girl and her signature bob cut.

Tap

Armenian illustrator edgaR_ArtiS for adding the beauty of everyday objects like paper clips and spaghetti to fashion illustrations.

Follow

@pixelatedboat for its dark yet supremely humorous comic strips.

From HT Brunch, February 3, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 21:16 IST

tags

more from brunch