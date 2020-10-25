“First thing I do after waking up? Stretch, like a dog!” says Mia Maelzer

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 07:56 IST

The grand-niece of Satyajit Ray, Mia Maelzer was only allowed to pursue her passion for acting by her family under two conditions. One, that she must reach the pinnacle of perfection and two, that she must never stop educating herself. So off she went to NSD and grabbed eyeballs globally with her role in The Field. And, ironic as it might sound, the 21st century Tikli and Laxmi Bomb actor hasn’t watched TV in a decade. “In fact, I don’t have a TV set at home,” says Mia.

List three things nobody knows about you.

There is a reason why people don’t know about those things, but to address this curiosity, I make very good Bengali-style chicken curry, I love spending time with squirrels and birds in my garden. Also, I haven’t watched television for over a decade now.

One relationship rule you always follow...?

Rules are an insult to our own intelligence. Relationships that matter set us free of any rules!

A self-discovery during lockdown...?

This lockdown made me realise if my education is not calming me down to broaden my mind and become more centred, it’s not going to help my world.

What is the best thing about acting?

It allows me to observe my own feelings and express with empathy.

Tell us one dream that you constantly saw as a child or while growing up.

To have a large library and a studio at home where I can host artists and chefs from all over the world.

Who is on your speed dial?

My brother.

One podcast you like listening to?

KRC Guided Meditations: The Violet Gold Room.

And one health shot for our readers?

One spoon of turmeric and jaggery (jhola gur) before the day begins. My mom got me addicted to it when I was a kid, and it’s my favourite morning starter.

Describe yourself in a hashtag

#GirlOnTheGo

Bedside stories

What’s on your bedside table?

My snow globe that I bought in Paris.

What’s your favourite breakfast in bed?

French toast with berries.

Any preferred side of the bed...?

There are no sides. I sleep in a round bed!

What do your wear to bed?

A mulmul tape frock.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

Stretch, like a dog!

This or that?

Instagram or Twitter?

Instagram

Beaches or mountains?

Mountains

Big party or small gathering?

Small gathering

Money or fame?

Money

Movies or web series?

Movies

