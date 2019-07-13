Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 12, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Fitness, history lessons on this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Jul 13, 2019 20:40 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
sun charge,sattvic movement,health fitness
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week

Watch

This video about how you can sun-charge your body to battle depression, insomnia, tension and migraine is the need of the hour.

Tap

Inform, educate and update yourself with non-European history from a post secular lens on @orientistan

Follow

@gIitering will give you a dose of the super-relatable reality checks and chuckles to get by a bad day

From HT Brunch, July 14, 2019

Follow @HTBrunch on Twitter

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 20:07 IST

tags

more from brunch
trending topics