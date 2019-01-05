“Fitness is a lifestyle,” says Disha Patani

If not an actress then what would you would have been…?

I’d have been an Air Force pilot.

One classic film you would have loved to be a part of?

Not a classic exactly, but I’d have loved to a part of DDLJ (1995).

Disha’s Details Date of birth: June 13

Sun Sign: Gemini

Place of birth: Bareilly

School/college: Amity University, Lucknow

First break: Telegu film Loafer (2015) and then M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)





An item number you would love to do?

Chikni Chameli. I just love performing on that song every time I get a chance.

If you woke up as a man you would...?

Eat a lot, as men don’t seem to put on weight as easily as women do.

An actor you would love to work with?

Shah Rukh Khan.

The theme song of your life is…?

Happy by Pharrell Williams.

Define your style.

Very comfortable, very sporty.

A black dress or a black sari, what works best for you?

A black dress.

What would your bio on Tinder be …

Shy girl.

And who would you swipe right for on Tinder?

Tom Cruise.

What do you look for in a man?

He has to be a nice human being. And, by being nice, I mean to everyone.

Fitness for you is…?

A lifestyle. You have to work on it every day. I work out in the gym, dance and practice mixed martial arts (MMA) too.

My Favourites Street food: Paani puri

Destination: Maldives

Songs: Wake up in the sky by Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars and Kodak Black

Book: I read the Encyclopedias as I love animals

Film: The Mummy (2017)

The first thing you do in bed in the morning?

I have my haldi paani and apple cider vinegar before getting out of bed.

The best way to connect with your fans is on…?

Instagram.

What makes you feel sexy?

My mood. Also, getting dressed up for something special.

Your strategy in a crisis is…?

I just sleep. I don’t think about it.

You de-stress by…?

Eating. I love sweets.

Something about your life that you’re proud of...?

Pride for me is my journey, coming from a small town, making a mark on my own. This year I got to be a part of the Blender’s Pride Fashion Week as well. My achievements make me proud!

From HT Brunch, January 6, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 20:43 IST