Five vintage trends that must come back!

1. Hand to Hand

Sustainability in fashion, says Rahul Mishra (Illustrations: Mitrarun Halder)

In the earlier days there was so much emphasis on the process of creation, every stitch was done by hand, every fabric was handwoven. This is the true beauty of clothes, the craft that creates it. For me, this is the real trend that needs to make a comeback. Sustainability isn’t a desire, it’s a necessity.

-Rahul Mishra, Fashion designer

2. Go Boho

The boho look with boots, short dresses and big glares (Illustrations: Mitrarun Halder)

The boho look! I love the boots, short dresses and big glares. Also, the bell bottoms with cool threads. Somehow it appeals to my free spirit and I think it encourages the freedom of dressing up the way you want.

-Achala Sachdev, model

3. Beyond the rule book

Bohemian-Retro charm of the 70s (Illustrations: Mitrarun Halder)

Bohemian-Retro charm of the 70s is the one that I fondly wish to call back. It is the period that gave us prints, colours, flares and hippie-chic goodness; after all an Indian body type was best suited for flared pants, bell dresses, vibrancy and for style that knew no rule book.

- Aastha Sharma, Celebrity stylist

4. All for ’20s and ’30s

The late ’30s high-waist and structured looks (Illustrations: Mitrarun Halder)

Everything glam from the late ’20s and ’30s must come back! The embroidery of the ’30s, the drop waist and caps and headgears. Even the shine and feathers. It was all so stunning. I love the late ’30s high-waist and structured looks as well.

- Rick Roy, Celebrity stylist

5. Flapper around

Flapper dresses (Illustrations: Mitrarun Halder)

Flapper dresses,for sure! These are feminine, fun and flattering for most body types. I would love for them to be back in vogue.

- Namrata Deepak, Celebrity stylist

From HT Brunch, April 22, 2018

