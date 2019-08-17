New Delhi -°C
Saturday, Aug 17, 2019
Guest woes, inspiring poetry et al for this week’s WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsbrunch Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:53 IST
Hindustan Times
Watch
Check out the latest video Types Of Guests by The Timeliners for a humorous take on how guests give grief to a quintessential Indian family.
Tap
For a healthy daily dose of inspiring and beautiful poetry on love, life and challenges therein follow @rose_thorns1921
Follow
Kante vs Liverpool: pic.twitter.com/rsffwebGWN— Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) August 14, 2019
@FootyHumour for some of the coolest football jokes in the form of videos, memes and more!
From HT Brunch, August 18, 2019
Follow @HTBrunch on Twitter
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
First Published: Aug 17, 2019 19:51 IST
tags
more from brunch