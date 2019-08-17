e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 17, 2019

Guest woes, inspiring poetry et al for this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:53 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week
         

Watch

Check out the latest video Types Of Guests by The Timeliners for a humorous take on how guests give grief to a quintessential Indian family.

Tap

For a healthy daily dose of inspiring and beautiful poetry on love, life and challenges therein follow @rose_thorns1921

Follow

@FootyHumour for some of the coolest football jokes in the form of videos, memes and more!

From HT Brunch, August 18, 2019

Follow @HTBrunch on Twitter

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 19:51 IST

tags
more from brunch
top news
    trending topics
    KashmirSri Lanka vs New ZealandAtal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversaryArticle 370India cricket team coachMission Mangal box office collection
    don't miss