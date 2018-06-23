How to power through with power suits in 8 styles

Looking stylish, chic and sharp is always something that can be a little tricky, especially if you have to draw the line between dressy and a tad bit formal. Power suits have ruled the ramps and red carpets for quite some time now. But it can be a part of your wardrobe too! Here’s how you can wear power suits for all occasions and look ultra smart!

(Nida on left) Jacket, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna; pants, Lecoanet Hemant; body suit and tie-up sandals, Zara; ring, Swarovski (Suhavini on right) Palazzo pantsuit, Ashish N Soni; shirt, Lecoanet Hemant; shoes, Zara; earrings, Swarovski (Suvrat Tandon)

1. Office edgy (Nida Mahmood)

The look: “A classic white shirt-black suit combination that takes the edge off formal dressing with the ruffled pants and an overlap V-neck white blouse,” says fashion designer Resham Karmchandani.

Wear it if: “You want to power dress and experiment with occasion wear and casual wear. Age and size don’t matter!” she says.

Style it with: “Statement shoes and fine jewellery,” she says.

Remember to: “Mix it up! Try on a pair of pleated pants,” she suggests.

2. She means business! (Suhavini Singh)

The look: “A business casual look comprising subtle colour and a black blouse, making it perfect for office wear,” says designer Sanya Suri.

Wear it if: “Business wear styled with some experimental silhouettes is your thing,” she suggests.

Style it with: “A statement neckpiece for a bold look,” she says

Remember to: “Experiment with separates. It can be a great experience!” she says.

3. Bringing in quirk

Jacket and pants, Lecoanet Hemant; shoes, Melissa; ring and earrings, Swarovski; hair accessory, = Accessorise (Suvrat Tandon)

The look: “A pantsuit for a lighter note as the pants are rolled up and a printed jacket that is dynamic,” says celebrity stylist Esha Amin.

Wear it if: “You are curvy and in the younger age range,” she says.

Don’t wear it if: “You’re on the heavier side on your legs,” she says.

Style it with: “Pointy black pumps and a simple hairdo,” she suggests.

Remember to: “Wear the right shoes. Keep them neutral!” says Esha.

4. Comfort chic

Suit and shirt, Lecoanet Hemant; shoes, Christian Louboutin (Suvrat Tandon)

The look: “A non-experimental look where the white shirt adds the needed colour to the ensemble,” says fashion designer Pallavi Mohan.

Wear it: “This smart suit will go with all ages and body types,” she recommends.

Style it with: “A tote bag, earrings, a rose gold metallic watch and a pair of oversized aviators,” she says.

Remember to: “Find comfort in simplicity,” she says.

5. Sakura blossom

Suit and body suit, Zara; shoes and purse, Christian Louboutin; hair accessory, Victoria and Albert Museum (Suvrat Tandon)

The look: “A cool tailored suit with a flowy silhouette,” says designer Shivan Bhatiya of Shivan & Narresh.

Wear it if: “Although versatile, the blouse worn inside can be a low cut, deep vest for a woman with a heavy bust area,” he says.

Don’t wear it: “It shouldn’t be a low cut but can be a flowy crop blouse for a petite frame,” he says.

Style it with: “Fun printed scarves, headbands and belts in complementing hues of Wasabi green or cream white,” he suggests.

Remember to: “Add a feminine flair to this style by rolling up your sleeves and cuffing your pants to go from an on-duty to an off-duty look,” he says.

6. The obsidian popstar

Suit and pants, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna; top, H&M; earrings, Swarovski; shoes, Zara (Suvrat Tandon)

The look: “A long blazer with tapered trousers that gives an influential vibe,” says Narresh Kukreja of Shivan & Narresh.

Wear it if: “Your body frame is more athletic,” he says.

Don’t wear it: “Owing to its sleeveless style, this works more for strong and broad shoulders,” he says.

Style it with: “A monochrome bustier for a dash of glamour and statement earrings or choker neckpiece for a more compelling look,” he says.

Remember to: “Wear your confidence with elan and give a shoutout to your commanding personality,” he says.

7. Sharp, girl!

Suit with palazzo pants, Ashish N Soni; T-shirt, Zara; shoes, Christian Louboutin; earrings, ring and bracelet, Swarovski (Suvrat Tandon)

The look: “An interesting outfit comprising different kinds of silhouettes in power dressing. This outfit is chic sharp,” says Esha.

Wear it if: “You’re a young entrepreneur in a corporate set up and someone who is well maintained,” she says

Don’t wear it if: “You’re heavier on the arms as it’s a sleeveless-cut suit,”she says

Style it with: “A small sling bag and minimal accessories,” she suggests.

Remember to: “Keep your hairstyle clean. Dramatic hair will kill the look,” she says.

8. Being atypical

Skirt suit, shirt and briefcase, Lecoanet Hemant; shoes, Christian Louboutin (Suvrat Tandon)

The look: “A sharp combination that has a character of its own and will catch the eye,” says Pallavi

Wear it if: “You have the confidence to pull off the boldness this look brings. Age and body type don’t really matter,” she says.

Style it with: “Keep the look minimalistic, don’t add any accessory,” she suggests.

Remember to: “Keep your happy face on point,” she says.

Nida Mahmood is a fashion designer known for her vibrant and quirky apparel. She is also a self-taught artist.

Suhavini Singh is the founder of India Cultural Hub, a platform that curates cultural experiences across India

From HT Brunch, June 24, 2018

