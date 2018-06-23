“Is your father a doctor, as I am falling for you” Varun ‘Fukrey’ Sharma gets up, close and cheesy!
- Sun Sign: Aquarius
- Date of birth: February 4, 1990
- Place of birth: Chawla Hospital, Jalandhar
- College: ITFT College, Chandigarh
- First Break: Fukrey (2013)
- High point of your life: When I faced the camera for the first time
- Low Point of your life: My first rejection. When I entered the studio after waiting for two hours, I was told I don’t fit the role and was asked to leave
If not an actor, what would you have been?
A pilot.
Your favourite joke based on your name ‘Choocha’ in Fukrey...?
I was in Delhi, and there were a few ladies standing. Suddenly, one of the grannies said to her granddaughter, “Woh dekho beta, Choocha khada hai”.
Stand-up comedians that you are fond of...?
I like Zakir Khan as his content is relatable, raw and very desi.
One actress you would want to be paired with...?
I am a huge admirer of Shraddha Kapoor so if given an opportunity, I would love to be paired with her.
One Indian reality show you would love to host...?
Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. I think it’s a pretty interesting show and I can do all the mad things that the contestants do on that show.
The cheesiest pick-up line you have ever used...?
The cheesiest line that I used was in school. I said, “Is your father a doctor, as I am falling for you.”
- Street food: Suji wale golgappe
- Side of the bed: Left
- Film: Baazigar (1993)
- Co-star: VarunDhawan
- Destination: Budapest
The last thing you do in bed is...?
Talk to my pillow and tell it what time to wake me up.
The last line of your autobiography would read…?
Hope my journey made you smile.
From HT Brunch, June 24, 2018
