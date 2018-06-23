“Is your father a doctor, as I am falling for you” Varun ‘Fukrey’ Sharma gets up, close and cheesy!

All about Varun Sun Sign: ​Aquarius​

Date of birth:​ February 4, 1990

​Place of birth: ​Chawla Hospital, Jalandhar​

​College: ​​ITFT College, Chandigarh​​

First Break: ​Fukrey (2013)​

High point of your life: ​​When I faced the camera for the first time

Low Point of your life:​ ​ ​My first rejection. When I entered the studio after waiting for two hours, I was told I don’t fit the role and was asked to leave

If not an actor, what would you have been?

A pilot.​

Your favourite joke based on your name ‘Choocha’ in Fukrey...?

​I was in ​Delhi, and there were a few ladies standing. Suddenly, one of the grannies said to her granddaughter, “Woh dekho beta, Choocha khada hai”.

Stand-up comedians that you are fond of...?

I like ​Zakir Khan​ as his content is relatable, raw and very desi.

One actress you would want to be paired with...?

​I am a huge admirer of Shraddha Kapoor so if given an opportunity, I would love to be paired with her.

One Indian reality show you would love to host...?

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. I think it’s a pretty interesting show and I can do all the mad things that the contestants do on that show.

The cheesiest pick-up line you have ever used...?

The cheesiest line that I used was in school. I said, “Is your father a doctor, as I am falling for you.”

Varun’s Favourites Street food: ​Suji wale golgappe​

Side of the bed: ​Left​

Film: Baazigar (1993)

Co-star:​ VarunDhawan​

Destination: ​Budapest

The last thing you do in bed is...?

​Talk to my pillow and tell it what time to wake me up​.

The last line of your autobiography would read…?

​Hope my journey​ made you smile.

From HT Brunch, June 24, 2018

