 "Is your father a doctor, as I am falling for you" Varun 'Fukrey' Sharma gets up, close and cheesy!
  • Monday, Jun 25, 2018
HT Logo

“Is your father a doctor, as I am falling for you” Varun ‘Fukrey’ Sharma gets up, close and cheesy!

The actor chats about his reality (TV) dreams and reveals his intimate pillow talks

brunch Updated: Jun 23, 2018 22:26 IST
Veenu Singh
Veenu Singh
Hindustan Times
Varun Sharma says that if not an actor, he would have been a pilot as he was fascinated by aircrafts (Styling: akanksha jainJeans, Zara; T-shirt, Jack & Jones; watch, Tissot)
Varun Sharma says that if not an actor, he would have been a pilot as he was fascinated by aircrafts (Styling: akanksha jainJeans, Zara; T-shirt, Jack & Jones; watch, Tissot)(Rishab Dahiya)
All about Varun
  • Sun Sign: ​Aquarius​
  • Date of birth:​ February 4, 1990
  • ​Place of birth: ​Chawla Hospital, Jalandhar​
  • ​College: ​​ITFT College, Chandigarh​​
  • First Break: ​Fukrey (2013)​
  • High point of your life: ​​When I faced the camera for the first time
  • Low Point of your life:​ ​ ​My first rejection. When I entered the studio after waiting for two hours, I was told I don’t fit the role and was asked to leave

If not an actor, what would you have been?

A pilot.​

Your favourite joke based on your name ‘Choocha’ in Fukrey...?

​I was in ​Delhi, and there were a few ladies standing. Suddenly, one of the grannies said to her granddaughter, “Woh dekho beta, Choocha khada hai”.

Stand-up comedians that you are fond of...?

I like ​Zakir Khan​ as his content is relatable, raw and very desi.

One actress you would want to be paired with...?

​I am a huge admirer of Shraddha Kapoor so if given an opportunity, I would love to be paired with her.

One Indian reality show you would love to host...?

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. I think it’s a pretty interesting show and I can do all the mad things that the contestants do on that show.

The cheesiest pick-up line you have ever used...?

The cheesiest line that I used was in school. I said, “Is your father a doctor, as I am falling for you.”

Varun’s Favourites
  • Street food: ​Suji wale golgappe​
  • Side of the bed: ​Left​
  • Film: Baazigar (1993)
  • Co-star:​ VarunDhawan​
  • Destination: ​Budapest

The last thing you do in bed is...?

​Talk to my pillow and tell it what time to wake me up​.

The last line of your autobiography would read…?

​Hope my journey​ made you smile.

From HT Brunch, June 24, 2018

