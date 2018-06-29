“I was really disappointed and depressed after the Rio Olympics,” says Mirabai Chanu

One of the lowest moment that almost every athlete faces is during an injury. Although you know that it is part of an athlete’s journey, it is a roadblock that fills you with self-doubt...Will I make a full recovery? Will I be able to perform the same way as earlier?When will I be able to compete again?



“I was really disappointed and depressed. But I realised that thinking too much about negatives, about what is not working, only increases the problem”

The physiotherapist gives suggestions, coach helps in regaining mental and physical strength, but for me what works the most is me talking myself out of the slump. I know my goals and challenges the best and I can be my best motivator.

My performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics was rather bad. I had failed in clean and jerk. I was really disappointed and depressed. My parents and my coach were there to motivate me throughout. But I realised that thinking too much about negatives, about what is not working, only increases the problem. I used to spend time with myself in the evenings, telling myself my future plans for which I needed to work harder. This method really helps me during any trouble, big or small.

(As told to Veenu Singh)

From HT Brunch, June 31, 2018

