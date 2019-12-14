Life is a party: 23 easy ways to amp up your glam quotient

brunch

With the party season up on us, it’s time to give the wardrobe a glamorous makeover! And if you want to be a head-turner, then getting the look right without overdoing it, should top your priority list. Whether it’s opting for pants, going for bright hues or keeping the make-up perfect, here’s how you can shine like a movie-star any party this festive month....

Red gown, Dolly J; sandals, Steve Madden; Golden gown, Dolly J; sandals, Rosso Brunello; earrings, Ruhhette; Shirt, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna; jacket and trousers, Dhruv Vaish; shoes, Rosso Brunello; Skirt, Siddhartha Tytler; cashmere stole (draped as a top), Pink Rose by Swati Pandya; sandals, Steve Madden; earrings, Ruhhette; Jacket and shirt, Siddhartha Tytler; trousers, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna; shoes, Bata ( Shivamm Paathak )

Something short: Rules of skimpy dresses

By Ritu kumar, Fashion designer

Shirt, Siddhartha Tytler; jacket and trousers; Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna; shoes,Carlton London; belt, Rosso Brunello; Dress, Nikhita Tandon; sandals, Rosso Brunello; jewellery, Ruhhette ( Shivamm Paathak )

1. This year, for the party season, the go-to outfit should definitely be short body cons that place focus on the form and provide structure to the attire while highlighting a masculine twist to the entire look.

2. Keep adding modern silhouettes and fabrics to the collection of party outfits. Knitwear is one addition that one must definitely make to the wardrobe, especially during this party season along with an infusion of brilliant shades of burnt reds, subtle metallic detailing and dominant black.

3. Make sure you avoid any ill-fitting styles. The key is to go for silhouettes that works best for the body.

4. Pair the short dress with a trendy belt cinched at the waist to add more structure to the style. Accessorising the attire with frilled scarves will see a huge comeback this season.

5. Remember, fitted short dresses would work best for hour-glass and bell-shaped bodies since they highlight the small waist. Cello-shaped bodies should avoid such dresses due to their tight fit around the hip and thigh.

Keep it classic: Rules of classics

By Madhu jain , Fashion designer

Skirt and top, Siddhartha Tytler; earrings, RK Jewellers South Extension ( Shivamm Paathak )

1. If you like bold motifs, go for vibrant weaves that offer high contrast. But if you prefer something more subdued, a white-on-white weave can be equally eye-catching. Another classic silhouette that is most forgiving for all body types is the long choga. It adds height and lends a regal air to the wearer.

2. If you are looking to layer a classic then Indian jackets – worn short, mid-thigh or long – can suit every body type. Chogas – if cut expertly – can be extremely slimming too.

3. When you are opting for a classic understated party dress remember to try out your outfit before sailing forth in it. If it’s a short dress, see how comfortable it feels when you’re sitting in a chair. If it’s a tight dress, opt for a fabric that has some give, allowing some play.

4. A stole is one of the most versatile fashion accessories, which can flatter any outfit. Another accessory that completes a classic party look is a small clutch or the Indian potli or batua. Jewelled sandals or embroidered juttis too can oomph-up a look as do long earrings. And finally, do treat yourself to a good watch.

5. Finally, note that Indian colours work well on us. So, go for anything from burnt orange, to fuchsia, vermilion red, indigo, ivory, white, kesari yellow and rani pink.

Kick in the pants: Rules of partying in trousers

By Shaleena Nathani, Celebrity stylist

Dress, Siddhartha Tytler; boots, Dune; Shirt and pants, Siddhartha Tytler; sandals, Steve Madden; Shirt and trousers, Dhruv Vaish; jacket, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna; shoes, Bata ( Shivamm Paathak )

1. If you’re opting for trousers for a night out then the men can wear jeans or a pair of cool trousers, which could have a little bit of a turn-up cuff. Ladies can put a pair of pants together with a nice shirt and a fantastic pair of heels.

2. If you are going for wide leg pants, a fabric which is little flowy would be nice. Go for stiffer pants, if you’re doing more of a balloon cut or something that’s a little more loose and then cinched at the waist.

3. If you’re curvy, go for balloon-shaped pants that are cinched at the waist, go loose and then narrow at your ankles. You can also do wide leg pants, which are a little bit cropped, and team them up with a nice pair of heels. Though most silhouettes really work for an athletic body, you can opt for wide leg pants. Those who are slim can add a little bit of volume by doing more like a balloon pant or a carrot cut.

4. Besides belts and bags, that are fantastic accessories, women could stack up both wrists with different gold bracelets and bangles. Or, wear a men’s watch on one hand, which you can borrow from your boyfriend or your husband. Mix up your thinner necklaces with the chunkier pieces. As for men, they can start wearing a ring along with a very great, sturdy watch and may be add a gold chain depending on what your outfit is.

In the ladies loo - Warpaint plans:Rules of make-up

By Mickey Contractor, Celebrity make-up artist

Blouse and sari (worn as skirt) Reynu Tandon; jewellery, RK Jewellers South Extension; Dress, Dolly J; jewellery Ruhette ( Shivamm Paathak )

1. Excess highlighting and contouring, fake lashes, overdrawn lips might make you look unreal. Do not use products in excess.

2. Keep the look natural and contemporary.

3. If you are wearing accessories or your outfit has too much shimmer, then go easy on the glitter as far as your make-up is concerned.

4. If you are doing bright lips, keep the eyes muted and vice versa.

5. In terms of colours, corals and nudes look great for a day-time party and use reds, deep pinks and plums for the night-time do.

Stay stylish in safe hues : Rules of blacks and neutrals

By Krishna Mehta, Fashion designer

Dress, Siddhartha Tytler; sandals, Rosso Brunello; Shirt, jacket, Rohit gandhi + Rahul Khanna; trousers- Siddhartha Tytler; shoes, Bata; Gown, Dolly J; sandals, Steve Madden; bracelet, RK Jewellers South Extension; Shirt & vest, Dhruv Vaish; trousers, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna; shoes, Dune; Dress, Nikhita Tandon; sandals, Bata; jewellery, Ruhette ( Shivamm Paathak )

1. Fabrics that drape well and create interesting silhouettes look marvellous in neutrals. It creates a chaos in a sea of calm and marries well with the night- time excitement.

2. Wearing an all-black or neutral outfit for a night out is a classic look. Accessorise but don’t go over the top and look like you are trying too hard. It’s all about looking effortless and elegant.

3. Accessories like bold earrings or a long chain work well. I myself love my little colourful scarves tied playfully on the neck. A bright accessory to break the monotony is an easy accent.

4. People who doubt their fashion sense should always go for the monochrome look. It’s a classic and you will never look out of place. If you don’t know how formal or casual the event you are attending is going to be, a neutral look is a perfect go-to!

From HT Brunch, December 15, 2019

