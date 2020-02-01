Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Facts Vs fiction

brunch

When it comes to your hair, skin or personal grooming you should never believe everything you have been told! Here are some common questions I am often asked or statements that I have heard, and my fact checked answers to them.

1. Fiction: The eye colour lightens, as you grow older

Fact: your genes and the melanin level in your body determine the colour of your eyes. As you grow up, the melanin level increases around your pupil, making the eye darker. It does not lighten, unless you wear coloured lenses!

2. Fiction: Eyebrows become thinner over time

Fact: If one or both eyebrows are thinning, it could be due to infection, skin conditions, hormonal changes or an overactive immune system. Nutritional deficiencies, physical trauma, or emotional stress can also cause diminishing brows. Brows grow and need trimming on a regular basis.

3. Fiction: Lack of sleep gives you dark circles

Fact: This is caused by iron deficiency, lack of water, pigmentation issues or is normally heredity.

4. Fiction: Excessive salt results in a double chin

Fact: A double chin, also known as submental fat, is a common condition that occurs when a layer of fat forms below your chin. A double chin is often associated with weight gain, but you don’t have to be overweight to have one. Genetics or looser skin resulting from aging may also cause a double chin.

5. Fiction: Always shave against the grain / growth

Fact: Shaving against the direction of your hair growth can cause problems like irritated skin, razor burn, bumps, and even ingrown hairs. You should avoid shaving in an upward direction and always shave downwards.

6. Fiction: Men with oily skin should not use a moisturiser

Fact: This is not true. Every type of skin needs moisture. There is a fine line between hydrated and oily. However, people with oily skin should use a water based moisturiser or cream.

7. Fiction: Shaving makes the hair grow back thicker

Fact: Shaving gives you healthier facial hair coming through, which may appear thicker because it’s not damaged. But facial hair growth is a pre-determined genetic factor.

8. Fiction: Face Scrubs damage the skin

Fact: No they don’t! Faces scrub work by gently exfoliating dead skin cells from the skin, reducing the potential for clogged pores and acne breakouts. Avoid using them if you have acne or very sensitive skin.

9. Fiction: Soaps dry the skin but shower gels don’t

Fact: Both may or may not. This is based purely on the products formulation and results can vary from person to person or from one brand to another. Always opt for gentle, natural or organic products with moisturising or hydrating properties. Use medicated soaps, only if advised by a specialist.

10. Fiction: Shave first, and then shower

Fact: Do it the other way around – shower then shave. The water, soap / shower gel and shampoo will hydrate the skin and ensure a smoother and more hassle free shave. The moisture will allow the razor to glide better and ensure overall coverage with lesser nicks and cuts.

Decoding the lead look Hair: Medium length. Combed with a distinct side parting and a gentle lift in the front. We styled the hair with the very long lasting and firm hold water based Force 6, Glue by L’Oreal professional, Paris. Apply the gel on damp hair then weave the product into the hair with your fingers and use a comb or brush to set and sculpt the hair.

Brows: Thick and bushy but trimmed at the outer ends, to look in shape.

Skin: Clean shaved. We used the amazing Oils Of Life, Intensely Revitalising Facial Oil by The Body Shop to give the model a natural and healthy sheen.

11. Fiction: Whitening products will make you fair

Fact: While some products may lighten your natural colour, your skin is likely to look dull, lifeless and get an odd grey tone. Skin whitening products are mostly harmful and can lead to skin cancer and other issues. Good skin is better than fair skin, so focus on grooming than trying to change your skin colour!

12. Fiction: Anti ageing products actually work

Fact: While some may, most don’t. A simple moisturiser works better than any anti ageing cream, lotion or miracle serum as they have the inherent quality to hydrate the skin and prevent or lighten fine lines and creases. A water-based moisturiser is always better than an oil based one.

13. Fiction: Shampoos make hair grow fast, long and thick

Fact: Shampoo can only clean and strengthen hair, but will not make them grow. It also cleans the scalp.

14. Fiction: Using gel leads to hair loss

Fact: Styling products like gel and wax from reputed brands do not damage hair, unless you leave them on 24/7 and don’t follow a regular cleaning and conditioning regime.

15. Fiction: Conditioners make hair shine

Fact: A conditioner softens and nourishes the hair. It does not make your hair shine or make it look glossy.

This oil helps to give a healthy sheen to the face

16. Fiction: You must oil your hair daily

Fact: Oiling your hair (to nourish it) just once a week is sufficient as excessive use of hair oils will block the pores and lead to hair fall, dandruff, an oily scalp and greasy skin (especially the forehead area). Never keep oil on 24/7 so the pores can breathe.

17. Fiction: Applying hair colour leads to more greying.

Fact: No it does not. Colouring does not contribute to premature greying – lack of iron in the diet, less B complex in the body, excessive consumption of salt, certain genes and some external environmental factors can lead to excessive or pre-mature greying.

18. Fiction: You can use hair-removing creams on facial hair

Fact: Never! Hair removing creams should only be used on the body, that too after checking for allergies or any adverse reactions. Avoid all sensitive areas.

19. Fiction: Rubbing the nails together makes them strong

Fact: Rubbing nails together may increase the flow of the blood to hair follicles, and make them stronger and preventing hair loss. This however is yet to be proved.

20. Fiction: You should only use products made for men

Fact: This is absurd. Skin is skin and a product for women works just as well on men! Men’s skin tends to be a little tougher, but you don’t have to have to use a men’s product for a man’s face. Nine times out of ten times, the difference is only the smell, colour, packaging, branding or clever marketing by the brand.

Author bio: The author is an image, style and grooming consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, February 2, 2020

