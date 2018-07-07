 Music, fashion and kitty love: This week’s #BrunchWTF | brunch | boc | Hindustan Times
  • Saturday, Jul 07, 2018
Music, fashion and kitty love: This week’s #BrunchWTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Jul 07, 2018 20:11 IST
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week
Watch

After Lisa Mishra’s reprise, an unplugged version of Tareefan is taking over the Internet. Aryaendra’s take on the song will make you tap your feet this weekend.

Tap

Minimal chic in this Pant Suit by @elishawadhwaniofficial. ▪️

A post shared by Kritika Khurana (@thatbohogirl) on

Get major fashion vibes and travel inspiration along with a hint of girl-next-door on Kritika Khurana’s Instagram (@thatbohogirl)

Follow

Cutest cat videos and furry dose of good vibes on Emergency Kittens to brighten up your Sunday mornings. (@EmergencyKittens)

From HT Brunch, July 8, 2018

