Music, fashion and kitty love: This week’s #BrunchWTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsbrunch Updated: Jul 07, 2018 20:11 IST
Watch
After Lisa Mishra’s reprise, an unplugged version of Tareefan is taking over the Internet. Aryaendra’s take on the song will make you tap your feet this weekend.
Tap
Get major fashion vibes and travel inspiration along with a hint of girl-next-door on Kritika Khurana’s Instagram (@thatbohogirl)
Follow
those little meows 😻— Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) July 5, 2018
📹: kellyfosterkittens pic.twitter.com/nlFdnTcHCJ
Cutest cat videos and furry dose of good vibes on Emergency Kittens to brighten up your Sunday mornings. (@EmergencyKittens)
From HT Brunch, July 8, 2018
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch