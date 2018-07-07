Music, fashion and kitty love: This week’s #BrunchWTF

Watch

After Lisa Mishra’s reprise, an unplugged version of Tareefan is taking over the Internet. Aryaendra’s take on the song will make you tap your feet this weekend.

Tap

Get major fashion vibes and travel inspiration along with a hint of girl-next-door on Kritika Khurana’s Instagram (@thatbohogirl)

Follow

those little meows 😻



📹: kellyfosterkittens pic.twitter.com/nlFdnTcHCJ — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) July 5, 2018

Cutest cat videos and furry dose of good vibes on Emergency Kittens to brighten up your Sunday mornings. (@EmergencyKittens)

