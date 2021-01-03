“My biggest lie? Reaching in two…!” reveals designer Kunal Rawal

brunch

Kunal Rawal is a big believer in black. This became especially evident at the digitally-held Lakmé Fashion Week this year, where black, white and grey ‒ also hues that dominate his wardrobe ‒ ruled the roost, and his showstoppers, Sonakshi Sinha and Ishaan Khatter, too bedazzled in, well, black! The 35-year-old designer, who specialises in menswear, favours creating many different kinds of looks with separates rather than ‘mannequin looks’.

List three things nobody knows about you.

I am a germaphobe! I’m obsessed with my rings and I was ranked India’s number five in 10-pin bowling.

What’s the best thing about fashion?

The fact that it directly relates to one’s feelings, mood and emotions.

One relationship rule you follow.

Equality is key!

On Tinder, who would you swipe right?

Taylor Hill and, of course, Emily Ratajkowski.

A guilty pleasure...?

The show, The Office.

And a Health Shot for our readers…?

Green juice. It may not taste the best but definitely makes you feel the best.

Your biggest pet peeve...?

Dishonesty and people who don’t own up.

And a lie you tell often…?

Reaching in two…

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#SeasTheDay

Bedside stories

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

Find my phone, to call for coffee!

What is your perfect idea of breakfast in bed?

Triple espresso on ice.

What do you wear to bed?

A loose tank top.

On your bedside table are...

A dozen remotes!

This or that?

Instagram or Twitter?

Instagram

Fashion weeks or store launches?

Store launches

Models or celebrity showstoppers?

Celebrity showstoppers and real people walking the runway

Big party or small gathering?

Big party

Money or Fame?

Show me the...

From HT Brunch, January 3, 2021

