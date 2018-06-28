“My romantic relationship ending unexpectedly and what followed was eight painfully long agonising months filled with bouts of depression” make-up artist Elton Fernandez breaks down heartbreak

I was once very let down by a romantic relationship ending unexpectedly when it was growing so successfully. I still have no clue why he walked away or what caused such a grave change of heart. What followed was eight painfully long agonizing months filled with bouts of depression and reclusion. But I firmly believe that one has to always maintain self-respect and be able to look oneself in a mirror squarely in the eye and love the person looking back at you. If you cannot respect yourself — nobody else will either. So, I finally decided it was enough of laying around like life has left me, and remind myself that I deserve better because I bring way more to the table anyway. To love may well be human, but to forgive, in indeed divine.

I’ve resumed my workout sessions with my lovely fitness trainer Rakesh Borkar. I record karaoke tracks on my phone. I love house chores like cleaning, doing the laundry, caring for all of my 65 plants, doing the dishes, and especially switching up the vibe every now and then with beautiful upholstery, drapes and lighting. I also love having coffee at Barista as the golden sun sets by the Arabian Sea not far from home! Nature has a way of teaching us valuable truths that feel better once we’ve embraced them for what they are - Life lessons. I trust in the healing of time, and in the love of strangers.

