e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brunch / Personal Agenda: “My recent self-discovery has been that I’m a wannabe intellectual,” says Neil Bhoopalam

Personal Agenda: “My recent self-discovery has been that I’m a wannabe intellectual,” says Neil Bhoopalam

The actor shares the funniest improv he has done on stage and tells us the one habit he wants to get rid of

brunch Updated: Aug 02, 2020 06:54 IST
Ananya Ghosh
Ananya Ghosh
Hindustan Times
Neil Bhoopalam’s advice t his 10-year-old self would be to go with the flow
Neil Bhoopalam’s advice t his 10-year-old self would be to go with the flow(Ishaan Nair)
         

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#Gyaandu, with emphasis on gyaan!

And your alter ego in a hashtag...?

#Fakeu

All about Neil
  • Date of birth: March 19
  • Sunsign: Pisces
  • Place of birth: Mumbai
  • School/College: R. D. National College, Mumbai
  • First break: I’d consider my theatre break to be my first break

What’s your favourite Hindi word right now?

Bachao!

What’s the best thing you have tried during lockdown?

Getting more involved in cooking.

And the lamest thing...?

Trying to escape cleaning the house, which I can’t for too long.

Has there been a recent self-discovery, too?

That I’m a wannabe intellectual!

What’s the funniest improv you have done on stage?

Once I had to do a mime kick on stage and my shoe flew off. It looked stupid to have just one shoe on, so I tried to incorporate it in the rest of my monologue by taking the other shoe off, and walking barefoot. Wasn’t very successful!

Tell us one habit that you want to get rid of.

Procrastination.

What advice would you give your 10-year-old self?

Go with the flow.

What’s the biggest challenge an actor transitioning from theatre to movies faces?

Adapting to the grammar of performance that each platform demands.

One thing you like better about movies vis-à-vis theatre...?

Is that movies manage to capture really nuanced and very micro emotions.

On my phone
  • Most used app: WhatsApp
  • On speed dial: My parents, my wife and my brother
  • Last app I check before going to bed: WhatsApp, again
  • Most used filter on Instagram: I’m bit of a Flintstone, so I don’t really use a filter!
  • Least used app: I don’t use a smartphone. I use a 2G phone.

And vice versa...?

Theatre allows you to be dynamic and bombastic.

What would the title of your biography be?

Just another rider on this storm!

From HT Brunch, August 2, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
As science gains ground, fewer students opting for MBA, engineering
As science gains ground, fewer students opting for MBA, engineering
Red zone count in Delhi drops by 200+ after govt redraws boundaries
Red zone count in Delhi drops by 200+ after govt redraws boundaries
After 4-month curb, Centre allows export of made-in-India ventilators
After 4-month curb, Centre allows export of made-in-India ventilators
Sushant had no Godfather, says his sister in appeal to Modi, wants him to step in
Sushant had no Godfather, says his sister in appeal to Modi, wants him to step in
Speed, safety, fairness key for Covid-19 vaccine: WHO regional director
Speed, safety, fairness key for Covid-19 vaccine: WHO regional director
High virus in kids with Covid-19, but are they contagious?
High virus in kids with Covid-19, but are they contagious?
Former JNU student Umar Khalid questioned in Delhi riots case, cellphone seized
Former JNU student Umar Khalid questioned in Delhi riots case, cellphone seized
Rhea Chakraborty under ‘our watch’, say Bihar cops on Sushant death case
Rhea Chakraborty under ‘our watch’, say Bihar cops on Sushant death case
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

top brunch news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In