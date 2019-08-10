Personal Agenda with Anusha Dandekar: “Screaming and shouting may be entertaining for an audience, but it gets you nowhere in a relationship”

brunch

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:04 IST

A song whose lyrics you always misheard...?

It was actually a whole song. Ariana Grande’s The Way. My friends and I thought it was in another language altogether!

What’s your biggest fashion faux pas?

I tied a big bow using a thin scarf around my skirt once and it ended up looking like a tail!

Anusha’s bio Date of birth: January 9

Sun Sign: Capricorn

Place of birth: Sudan

School/college: Kingsgrove High School, Australia

First break: MTV India

High point of your life: Winning MTV India VJ Hunt when I was 19

Low point of your life: Every time I’m too hard on myself or on the people I love

Define feminism.

Wanting freedom to live without being made to feel inferior.

One thing you got scolded for the most while growing up is...?

Not focusing on my studies and being easily distracted in school, though I was the one distracting others!

What’s the sexiest thing about you?

My confidence and my body.

And the sexiest thing in a man...?

His sense of humour and intelligence.

What’s the bitchiest thing you’ve heard or overheard about yourself?

That I fake my accent.

Anusha’ Favourites Movie: Life is Beautiful (1997)

Comfort food: Varan bhaat

Book: The Magic by Rhonda Byrne

Cuddle buddies: Karan and Monster (my puppy), or Jonathan my teddy

Social media moment: When Pharrell Williams followed me and liked my pic!

Tell us one thing that you and your boyfriend, actor Karan Kundra, can never agree upon?

Music on a road trip, or any car ride.

Three things nobody knows about you...?

I eat a lot, like more than Karan! I am very sensitive, I have a temper but cool down as quickly. And believe it or not, I’m shy!

What’s your most irrational fear?

Rats. Even the word makes me cringe!

When you are home alone, what you are most likely to be caught doing?

Watching Netflix, eating chips, drinking cola or checking my Insta.

Describe yourself and your alter ego in hashtags.

#extra for myself and #zen for my alter ego.

One thing you’ve learnt about relationships from MTV Love School is....?

That screaming and shouting may be entertaining for an audience, but it gets you nowhere in a relationship.

Follow @ananya1281 on Twitter

From HT Brunch, August 11, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 21:04 IST