Personal Agenda with Dutee Chand: The decriminalisation of same sex relationships gave me the strength to come out

brunch

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 03:29 IST

All About Dutee Date of birth: February 3

Sun sign: Aquarius

Place of birth: Jajpur, Odisha

School/College: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Odisha

First break; I started running in school itself and took part in various running competitions

High point of your life: When I won the case against the lifetime ban imposed on me and started running again

Low point of your life: When I was barred from taking part in any kind of championships in 2014 due to an Hyperandrogenism controversy.

Who has been your biggest inspiration to be an athlete?

My elder sister Saraswati, who is also an athlete.

Name one other sport you love.

Diving. I am a trained long diver.

What’s the best part about the decriminalisation of same-sex relationships?

The strength it gave me to come out. I’m thankful!

Who has been your biggest support in this journey?

My friends and the media. My family has still not accepted me, though, but I have supportive friends.

And what’s the best thing about your partner?

She motivates me a lot and always takes care of me whenever I go back to my village.

Which sport-inspired movies have you enjoyed watching?

Besides a few I have seen in regional languages, I have enjoyed Dangal (2016), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

and Soorma (2018).

Are you a romantic or a realist?

A realist.

What’s the biggest risk you have taken?

When I decided to come out and talk openly about my relationship.

Dutee’s Favourites Travel destination: Delhi

Cuisine: Oriya food

Film: Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

Sportsperson: Usain Bolt

Street food: Golgappe

Twitter or Instagram, what’s your preferred social media platform?

Instagram.

Fitness for you is…?

Life.

A piece of advice you want to give young girls...?

Dream big and strive to fulfil your dreams.

Follow @VeenuSingh12 on Twitter

From HT Brunch, October 6, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 00:38 IST