Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

Personal Agenda with Dutee Chand: The decriminalisation of same sex relationships gave me the strength to come out

Athlete Dutee Chand says that her partner motivates her a lot and takes care of her

Oct 06, 2019
Veenu Singh
Veenu Singh
Hindustan Times
Dutee Chand advises young girls to dream big and to strive to fulfil their dreams (Location courtesy: Hilton Garden Inn, Saket/New Delhi )
Dutee Chand advises young girls to dream big and to strive to fulfil their dreams (Location courtesy: Hilton Garden Inn, Saket/New Delhi )
         
All About Dutee
  • Date of birth: February 3
  • Sun sign: Aquarius
  • Place of birth: Jajpur, Odisha
  • School/College: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Odisha
  • First break; I started running in school itself and took part in various running competitions
  • High point of your life: When I won the case against the lifetime ban imposed on me and started running again
  • Low point of your life: When I was barred from taking part in any kind of championships in 2014 due to an Hyperandrogenism controversy.

Who has been your biggest inspiration to be an athlete?

My elder sister Saraswati, who is also an athlete.

Name one other sport you love.

Diving. I am a trained long diver.

What’s the best part about the decriminalisation of same-sex relationships?

The strength it gave me to come out. I’m thankful!

Who has been your biggest support in this journey? 

My friends and the media. My family has still not accepted me, though, but I have supportive friends.

And what’s the best thing about your partner?

She motivates me a lot and always takes care of me whenever I go back to my village.

Which sport-inspired movies have you enjoyed watching?

Besides a few I have seen in regional languages, I have enjoyed Dangal (2016), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

and Soorma (2018).

Are you a romantic or a realist?

A realist.

What’s the biggest risk you have taken?

When I decided to come out and talk openly about my relationship.

Dutee’s Favourites
  • Travel destination: Delhi
  • Cuisine: Oriya food
  • Film: Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)
  • Sportsperson: Usain Bolt
  • Street food: Golgappe

Twitter or Instagram, what’s your preferred social media platform?

Instagram.

Fitness for you is…?

Life.

A piece of advice you want to give young girls...?

Dream big and strive to fulfil your dreams.

From HT Brunch, October 6, 2019

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 00:38 IST

