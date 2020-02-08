Personal Agenda with Kareena Kapoor Khan: “Now the way I look at life is through Taimur’s eyes”

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 22:12 IST

All About Kareena Date of birth: September 21

Sunsign :Virgo

Place of birth:Mumbai

School/college: Jamnabai Narsee School/ Mithibai College, Mumbai

First break: Refugee (2000)

High point of your life: The day I became a mother, it was a moment of pride

Describe yourself in three words.

Relaxed, fuss free and comfortable in my own skin.

If not an actress, what would you have been?

I love travelling so possibly a travel blogger in today’s day and age.

Pick one of your father’s films that you really enjoyed watching.

Kal Aaj Aur Kal (1971), which had my whole family in it including my great-grandfather. It’s quite an iconic film!

What would you say is the best thing about marriage?

Companionship, and the fact that we have each other to lean on in the highs and lows of life, and we understand each other.

Tell us about one relationship rule you always follow.

Fidelity.

Are you a romantic or a realist...?

I’m more of a realist.

How has motherhood changed you?

I was always responsible but now the way I look at life is through Taimur’s eyes. Earlier it was only about me and Saif, but now its all about him.

What’s the secret behind your success in the industry today?

The more calm and composed I am, the more successful I get.

And what’s the best part about being part of the Kapoor clan?

I don’t know if it’s the best part but all of us are obsessed with food. A bad meal can set me into a bad mood. We can’t work properly if we don’t eat.

Between shoes and bags, which one do you prefer?

I’m a girl, I like both!

And what’s got you most excited right now?

Walking the ramp for my friend-cum-designer Manish Malhotra tonight at the 15th milestone edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour!

On My Phone The first app I check in the morning: WhatsApp

The last thing I do on my phone before sleeping: Check the time

On speed dial: My sister

Least used app: Twitter

Which is that one song that always lifts your spirits?

I’m a big jazz and blues fan and every morning I have to listen to jazz to uplift my mood!

And one exercise routine that scares you?

I would say my exercise routine.

Finally, name a dessert that describes you best...?

Rasmalai.

From HT Brunch, February 9, 2020

