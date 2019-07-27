Personal Agenda with Manish Mehrotra: “Chefs eat the worst possible food at the worst times”

In A Nutshell Date of Birth: January 20

Sun sign: Capricorn

Place of birth: Patna

School/College: St.Xavier’s High School, Patna and New Era Public School, Delhi/ IHM Mumbai

High point of your life: When Indian Accent won its first Best in India award at Asia’s 50 Best Awards in 2015

Low Point of your life: In 2009, when Indian Accent had just opened, some guests wouldn’t understand the cuisine and leave disappointed from the restaurant

If you weren’t a chef, you would have been...?

I’d be running my father’s petrol pump in Patna.

What’s the best thing about Indian food?

The versatility.

What’s the worst and the best thing about being a celebrity chef?

Chefs eat the worst possible food at the worst times and the best part is that we get to travel the world!

What would we find in your fridge right now?

Oyster sauce and Parmesan.

One recipe that according to you, every man must know?

Maggi instant noodles.

What’s your favourite dish?

Mushroom risotto.

And your favourite film based on food...?

Ratatouille (2007).

Tell us one thing people don’t know about you.

I’ve acted in a movie called Doosri Dulhan (1983) as a child artist!

If you were an ice cream, what flavour would you be and why?

Rangeen (colourful) tutti-frutti as it represents the colours in one’s life...

Your most extravagant buys?

Cookbooks!

A dish you can never cook...?

My grandmother’s imli kadhi.

On Manish’s Phone First app you check in the morning: WhatsApp

Last Insta post: Fresh fish in New Zealand

Last person you call at night: My kitchen porter

Most used filter on Instagram: Oslo, occasionally

One app you never use: Snapchat

Name an ingredient that gets you in the mood for love.

Truffles.

A cookbook you swear by.

The Flavour Thesaurus.

You de-stress by...?

Watching South Indian films dubbed in Hindi.

From HT Brunch, July 28, 2019

