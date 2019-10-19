Personal Agenda with Simone Singh: “One thing I can’t leave home without is my giant handbag!”

brunch

All About Simone Date of birth: November 10

Sunsign :Scorpio

Place of birth: Jamshedpur

Hometown: Mumbai

First break: The role of Madhulika in A Mouthful of Sky

High point of your life: Playing the title role in Heena. The show ran for five years and was the highest rated TV series in India.

Low point of your life: The untimely passing of my mother

If not an actor, what would you have been?

A potter, perhaps. I was en route to Pondicherry to study with a master potter and had stopped over in Mumbai when I was cast in A Mouthful of Sky.

A song you sang out loud and where?

A Whiter Shade of Pale by Procol Harum. While acquiring a deep tan in the sweltering Rajasthan desert, shooting for my film, Laal Kaptaan.

A mood-lifting song?

I Only Want To Be With You by Dusty Springfield.

One thing you are competitive about...?

Reciprocal kindness.

And your biggest pet peeve would be...?

Making a virtue of ignorance.

A person or thing that brings a smile on your face on the darkest of days?

Sometimes he’s a person, sometimes he’s a thing – my husband.

One thing you can’t leave your house without...?

My giant handbag that carries everything but the kitchen sink!

A family tradition that you treasure is...?

Cooking up a storm for languorous weekend dinners.

Your detox menu would be?

Dandelion tea, chicken and celery soup.

And your feel-good binge would be...?

While I’ve been spared a sweet tooth, I cannot resist my own signature dessert, a decadent chocolate-hazelnut tart.

Movies or TV, which one do you prefer and why?

It’s been a fulfilling year for me with three movies, two web series and a TV show. Films keep you sharp while TV allows for deeper character study so I feel fortunate to have had opportunities across platforms.

Your favourite selfie moment...?

Laughing atop Victoria Peak in Hong Kong, with my hair billowing wildly in the wind. Sometimes you discard vanity and end up capturing spirit!

Your idea of a perfect day....

Spa day out, movie night at home.

Which fruit/vegetable do you resemble and why?

This question is driving me bananas. I’m going pear-shaped thinking of a clever answer. Should I care a fig?

Your drink of choice would be...?

Currently I’m favouring a crisp gin martini.

On My Phone Most used app: Spotify

First app you check in the morning: WhatsApp

Most watched YouTube video: Bruce Springsteen’s live performance of Fire

On your speed dial: The butcher, the baker, the candlestick maker

Least used app: Fitness Tracker

What’s the best part about being married?

Knowing someone’s always got your back.

Your relationship advice to young couples...?

A relationship is a sacred space and should be treated as one.

The best way to please your husband is...?

Laughing at his oft-repeated jokes.

