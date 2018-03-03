Predictions for the future of tech

The headline of the column is a tad strange. I’m making predictions about an event that has already taken place. The Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona has just concluded. But as I’m writing this, I’m actually on a late

night flight to Spain. The MWC, an annual event, was held from February 26 to March 1. Here’s a column about the future of tech where I try and predict an entire event! Let’s see how much of it comes back to bite me. The MWC is the world’s largest event in mobile technology. It takes place in Barcelona and attracts the who’s who of the mobile business. Here are my predictions about some of the brands:

Samsung

Galaxy S9 will introduce customisable emojis based on the user’s own face

It’s going to be the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus all the way. The fingerprint scanner will finally go below the camera lens at the back, the face unlocking will be better than the iPhone X, the camera will go dual lens, the aperture will go super low (critical for low light photography), and customisable emojis based on the user’s own face will be introduced.

Sony

Sony usually unleashes a major bevy of Xperias at the MWC. The flagship Xperia XZ2, the all-new Xperia XZ Pro and a smaller version called the Xperia XZ2 Compact may make it here. There is a lot of excitement around the XZ2 with a stunning display and some serious optics.

Honor

The Huawei P20 phone

A Huawei smartwatch (Watch 3) with smart gestures and a touch-sensitive bezel for control and a three-day battery life may be introduced. The Huawei P20 flagship (though it may happen at a separate event) with a triple lens (a first) and at least one major Honor phone could be released.

LG

Project Judy may be a new flagship line from LG

Rumours suggest that LG has scrapped the G7 and will bring in another new line of flagship (which would be huge). This maybe the one that has been code-named Project Judy till now with a massive 6.1-inch true edge-to-edge screen, dual 16-megapixel f/1.6 rear cameras, stereo speakers and IP68 water resistance.

Motorola

The mid range G6 from Moto will dominate

The mid range G6 with an 18:9 screen and solid specs and the all-new Z3 economy phone with a big screen and a lot of mods will dominate. But what may make headlines might be the much rumoured Moto X5 with a totally bezel-less screen and two dual cameras at the front. They may be housed in a notch on the screen top just like the iPhone X.

Nokia HMD

Nokia made a comeback at MWC 2017 and is expected to keep that momentum going. It may launch multiple phones including the Nokia 1, 4 and 8. Rumours are strong about a super flagship Nokia 9 with an unbeatable camera. And a lot of excitement is building around the fact that it might have a 3310-4G version also out.

Blackberry

Expected are two new BlackBerrys with keyboards including a successor to the successful KEYone

Two new BlackBerrys with keyboards, including a successor to the very successful KEYone, are expected. Also expected is the announcement that Optiemus Infracom, the BlackBerry licensee in India will launch its own Make In India BlackBerry with touchscreens.

There are a lot of other thoughts too. The Asus ZenFone 5 may come out with a very Applesque look and feel, ZTE may out its Blade V9 with a radical screen and a very thin profile, Vivo might actually announce its phone with a fingerprint scanner embedded into the screen, HTC might showcase a new Desire phone and rumours suggest that even Xiaomi might announce the all-new Mi MIX 2s (I doubt that).

There it is then. An interesting experiment in prediction. It’s time to score it as we read it. Let’s see how many I got right? Time to compare notes on Twitter and Facebook. I’m waiting...

Rajiv Makhni is managing editor, Technology, NDTV, and the anchor of Gadget Guru, Cell Guru and Newsnet 3

From HT Brunch, March 4, 2018

