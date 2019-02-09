 Priyanka Chopra Jonas to watch! This week’s Brunch WTF
Priyanka Chopra Jonas to watch! This week’s Brunch WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week

Watch

Priyanka Chopra in conversation with Ellen DeGeneres on her wedding with Nick Jonas and the many guests her mom wanted to invite (like every Indian mother ever!)

Tap

Nostalgic vibes with every Carrie quote ever among others on Sex and The City (@satclines). Tap and screenshot!

Follow

Humour And Animals (@humorandanimals) for the cutest tweets of furry little things on your feed

From HT Brunch, February 10, 2019

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 20:40 IST

