Priyanka Chopra Jonas to watch! This week’s Brunch WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsbrunch Updated: Feb 09, 2019 20:40 IST
Watch
Priyanka Chopra in conversation with Ellen DeGeneres on her wedding with Nick Jonas and the many guests her mom wanted to invite (like every Indian mother ever!)
Tap
Nostalgic vibes with every Carrie quote ever among others on Sex and The City (@satclines). Tap and screenshot!
Follow
this is how tornadoes start— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) February 5, 2019
(irongoldenoficial IG) pic.twitter.com/7xTn8oVWtY
Humour And Animals (@humorandanimals) for the cutest tweets of furry little things on your feed
From HT Brunch, February 10, 2019
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
First Published: Feb 09, 2019 20:40 IST