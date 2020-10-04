Ranveer Allahbadia: No Social media playbook

brunch

Selfie expression

My boyfriend thinks I post too many selfies on Instagram. I try and intersperse them with pics of food and other objects to not come across as too vain. What should I do?

—Arpita P, Via Instagram

Be yourself. The world will always try to change you. You do you, boo. Even if your entire feed is full of selfies, it’s fine! Don’t think too hard about social media. It’s an escape (and a way to express yourself) at the end of the day. generation gap

I’m almost 50, travel a lot and love taking photos and shooting videos. You think my kids will be embarrassed if I get on YouTube?

—Sudhir Kumar Jain, Gurgaon

Not at all. Kids nowadays are proud to say that their parents are “hip”. So just start. Case in point: Atul Khatri.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

