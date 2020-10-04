e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brunch / Ranveer Allahbadia: No Social media playbook

Ranveer Allahbadia: No Social media playbook

Social media star Ranveer Allahbadia on not taking social media too seriously

brunch Updated: Oct 04, 2020 07:33 IST
Ranveer Allahbadia
Ranveer Allahbadia
Hindustan Times
Ranveer says one must not take social media seriously
Ranveer says one must not take social media seriously
         

Selfie expression

My boyfriend thinks I post too many selfies on Instagram. I try and intersperse them with pics of food and other objects to not come across as too vain. What should I do?

—Arpita P, Via Instagram

Be yourself. The world will always try to change you. You do you, boo. Even if your entire feed is full of selfies, it’s fine! Don’t think too hard about social media. It’s an escape (and a way to express yourself) at the end of the day. generation gap

I’m almost 50, travel a lot and love taking photos and shooting videos. You think my kids will be embarrassed if I get on YouTube?

—Sudhir Kumar Jain, Gurgaon

Not at all. Kids nowadays are proud to say that their parents are “hip”. So just start. Case in point: Atul Khatri.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, October 04, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
India inc may be allowed to procure Covid vaccines for its employees
India inc may be allowed to procure Covid vaccines for its employees
Trump says he was not well, ready for ‘real test’ ahead
Trump says he was not well, ready for ‘real test’ ahead
‘I cried helplessly’: Hathras victim’s mother recounts ordeal
‘I cried helplessly’: Hathras victim’s mother recounts ordeal
India added nearly 400,000 Covid-19 cases, over 5,000 deaths in a week
India added nearly 400,000 Covid-19 cases, over 5,000 deaths in a week
Govt ‘interest on interest’ waiver move aimed at helping small borrowers
Govt ‘interest on interest’ waiver move aimed at helping small borrowers
Rahul Gandhi’s 3-day tractor rally against farm laws begins today in Punjab
Rahul Gandhi’s 3-day tractor rally against farm laws begins today in Punjab
On AIIMS report in Sushant case, Mumbai police say ‘we stand vindicated’
On AIIMS report in Sushant case, Mumbai police say ‘we stand vindicated’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

top brunch news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In